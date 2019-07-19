KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- The Class 3A and 4A baseball postseason begins later this afternoon with KMA Sports following 14 matchups.

KMA-FM 99.1 will be in Dallas Center for a doubleheader pitting Glenwood against ADM and Creston against Dallas Center-Grimes. Play-by-play from Derek Martin begins at 5:00.

Check out the district and substate schedule involving KMAland conference schools below. All times are 7:00 unless noted otherwise.

BASEBALL SCHEDULE – TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class 3A District 1 – Semifinals

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Le Mars (at Storm Lake), 5:00 PM

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Storm Lake

Class 3A District 2 – Semifinals

Denison-Schleswig at Sergeant Bluff-Luton,

MOC-Floyd Valley vs. Spencer (at Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 5:00 PM

Class 3A District 15 – Semifinals

Atlantic at Harlan

Winterset vs. Carroll (at Harlan), 5:00 PM

Class 3A District 16 – Semifinals (On KMA-FM 99.1 - @d2mart)

Glenwood vs. ADM, Adel (at Dallas Center), 5:00 PM

Creston at Dallas Center-Grimes

Class 4A Substate 1 – First Round

Thomas Jefferson at Urbandale

Sioux City West at Sioux City East

Sioux City North at Waukee

Class 4A Substate 8 – First Round

Des Moines North at Johnston

Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central

Des Moines East vs. Indianola (at Des Moines Hoover)