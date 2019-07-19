(KMAland) -- The Class 3A and 4A baseball postseason begins later this afternoon with KMA Sports following 14 matchups.
KMA-FM 99.1 will be in Dallas Center for a doubleheader pitting Glenwood against ADM and Creston against Dallas Center-Grimes. Play-by-play from Derek Martin begins at 5:00.
Check out the district and substate schedule involving KMAland conference schools below. All times are 7:00 unless noted otherwise.
BASEBALL SCHEDULE – TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 3A District 1 – Semifinals
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Le Mars (at Storm Lake), 5:00 PM
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Storm Lake
Class 3A District 2 – Semifinals
Denison-Schleswig at Sergeant Bluff-Luton,
MOC-Floyd Valley vs. Spencer (at Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 5:00 PM
Class 3A District 15 – Semifinals
Atlantic at Harlan
Winterset vs. Carroll (at Harlan), 5:00 PM
Class 3A District 16 – Semifinals (On KMA-FM 99.1 - @d2mart)
Glenwood vs. ADM, Adel (at Dallas Center), 5:00 PM
Creston at Dallas Center-Grimes
Class 4A Substate 1 – First Round
Thomas Jefferson at Urbandale
Sioux City West at Sioux City East
Sioux City North at Waukee
Class 4A Substate 8 – First Round
Des Moines North at Johnston
Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central
Des Moines East vs. Indianola (at Des Moines Hoover)