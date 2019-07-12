KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- It’s regional semifinal night in 1A, 2A and 3A across the state of Iowa, and KMA Sports has a pair of broadcasts.

Hear Shenandoah/North Polk on KMA 960 and Lenox/Grand View Christian on KMA-FM 99.1. View the complete KMAland slate for Friday below. All tournament trail times are 7:00 unless noted otherwise.

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE - TOURNAMENT TRAIL 

Class 1A Region 2 - Semifinals 

Exira/EHK at Newell-Fonda

Ar-We-Va vs. West Monona (at Ridge View), 5:30 PM

Class 1A Region 3 - Semifinals 

Murray at Collins-Maxwell

Grand View Christian at Lenox On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM (Follow @ryanmatheny16)

Class 1A Region 4 - Semifinals 

Wayne at BCLUW

Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars

Class 2A Region 3 - Semifinals 

AHSTW at West Monona, 7:30 PM

Underwood at Mount Ayr

Class 3A Region 7 - Semifinals 

Sioux Center at Treynor

Kuemper Catholic vs. Southeast Valley (at Atlantic)

Class 3A Region 8 - Semifinals 

Shenandoah at North Polk On KMA 960, 7:00 PM (Follow @TrevMaeder96)

Clarke at Albia

BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

Non-Conference  

Abraham Lincoln at Glenwood

Le Mars at Harlan

Lewis Central at Urbandale

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at MOC-Floyd Valley