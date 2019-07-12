(KMAland) -- It’s regional semifinal night in 1A, 2A and 3A across the state of Iowa, and KMA Sports has a pair of broadcasts.
Hear Shenandoah/North Polk on KMA 960 and Lenox/Grand View Christian on KMA-FM 99.1. View the complete KMAland slate for Friday below. All tournament trail times are 7:00 unless noted otherwise.
SOFTBALL SCHEDULE - TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1A Region 2 - Semifinals
Exira/EHK at Newell-Fonda
Ar-We-Va vs. West Monona (at Ridge View), 5:30 PM
Class 1A Region 3 - Semifinals
Murray at Collins-Maxwell
Grand View Christian at Lenox On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM (Follow @ryanmatheny16)
Class 1A Region 4 - Semifinals
Wayne at BCLUW
Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars
Class 2A Region 3 - Semifinals
AHSTW at West Monona, 7:30 PM
Underwood at Mount Ayr
Class 3A Region 7 - Semifinals
Sioux Center at Treynor
Kuemper Catholic vs. Southeast Valley (at Atlantic)
Class 3A Region 8 - Semifinals
Shenandoah at North Polk On KMA 960, 7:00 PM (Follow @TrevMaeder96)
Clarke at Albia
BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Glenwood
Le Mars at Harlan
Lewis Central at Urbandale
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at MOC-Floyd Valley