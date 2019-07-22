(KMAland) -- The state softball tournament, the remaining 1A and 2A district finals, 3A district finals and 4A substate semifinals are all on a busy slate across Iowa on Monday.
KMA Sports has coverage from two games in Fort Dodge and a pair of baseball games later this evening. Check out the complete rundown below.
STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE (at Fort Dodge)
Class 1A State Quarterfinals
(1) Collins-Maxwell vs. (8) Gehlen Catholic, 11:00 AM
(4) Newell-Fonda vs. (5) Lynville-Sully, 11:30 AM
(2) Lisbon vs. (7) Wayne, 1:00 PM Follow @d2mart on Twitter
(3) Clarksville vs. (6) Bishop Garrigan, 1:30 PM
Class 2A State Quarterfinals
(1) North Linn vs. (8) Wapello, 3:00 PM
(4) Mount Ayr vs. (5) Beckman Catholic, 3:30 PM On KMA-FM 99.1, Follow @d2mart on Twitter
(2) East Marshall vs. (7) Ogden, 5:00 PM
(3) Central Springs vs. (6) Alta-Aurelia, 5:30 PM
Class 3A State Quarterfinals
(1) Davenport Assumption vs. (8) Algona, 7:00 PM
(4) Albia vs. (5) Columbus Catholic, 7:30 PM
BASEBALL SCHEDULE - TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1A District Finals
North Butler at Saint Ansgar, 7:00 PM
Pekin at Iowa Mennonite, 7:00 PM
Central Decatur at Moravia, 7:00 PM
Lamoni at Martensdale-St. Marys, 11:00 AM
Audubon at Southeast Warren, 7:00 PM
Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Class 2A District Finals
Pocahontas Area at Estherville-Lincoln Central, 7:00 PM
West Branch at Mid-Prairie, 7:00 PM
Davis County at Central Lee, 6:00 PM
Des Moines Christian at Woodward-Granger, 7:00 PM
Kuemper Catholic at Ogden, 11:00 AM
Class 3A District Finals
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Storm Lake, 7:00 PM
Spencer at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7:00 PM
Webster City at Ballard, 7:00 PM
Greene County at Boone, 7:00 PM
Decorah at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7:00 PM
Charles City at Waverly-Shell Rock, 7:00 PM
West Delaware at Central DeWitt, 7:00 PM
Wahlert Catholic vs. Benton (at Maquoketa), 7:00 PM
Davenport Assumption at Washington, 7:00 PM
Mount Pleasant at Fairfield, 7:00 PM
South Tama County at Marion, 7:00 PM
Solon at Oskaloosa, 7:00 PM
Norwalk at North Polk, 7:00 PM
Grinnell at Centerville, 7:00 PM
Winterset at Harlan, 7:00 PM On KMA FM-99.1, Follow @TrevMaeder96 on Twitter
ADM, Adel at Dallas Center-Grimes, 7:00 PM
Class 4A Substate Semifinals
Sioux City West at Waukee, 7:00 PM
Ankeny at Mason City, 7:00 PM
Marshalltown at Southeast Polk, 7:00 PM
Davenport Central at Dubuque, Hempstead, 7:00 PM
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Davenport West, 7:00 PM
Pleasant Valley at Iowa City High, 7:00 PM
WDM Valley at Iowa City Liberty (Mount Mercy), 7:00 Pm
Indianola at Lewis Central, 7:00 PM On KMA 960, Follow @ryanmatheny16