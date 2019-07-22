KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- The state softball tournament, the remaining 1A and 2A district finals, 3A district finals and 4A substate semifinals are all on a busy slate across Iowa on Monday.

KMA Sports has coverage from two games in Fort Dodge and a pair of baseball games later this evening. Check out the complete rundown below.

STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE (at Fort Dodge)

Class 1A State Quarterfinals 

(1) Collins-Maxwell vs. (8) Gehlen Catholic, 11:00 AM

(4) Newell-Fonda vs. (5) Lynville-Sully, 11:30 AM

(2) Lisbon vs. (7) Wayne, 1:00 PM Follow @d2mart on Twitter 

(3) Clarksville vs. (6) Bishop Garrigan, 1:30 PM

Class 2A State Quarterfinals 

(1) North Linn vs. (8) Wapello, 3:00 PM

(4) Mount Ayr vs. (5) Beckman Catholic, 3:30 PM On KMA-FM 99.1, Follow @d2mart on Twitter 

(2) East Marshall vs. (7) Ogden, 5:00 PM

(3) Central Springs vs. (6) Alta-Aurelia, 5:30 PM

Class 3A State Quarterfinals 

(1) Davenport Assumption vs. (8) Algona, 7:00 PM

(4) Albia vs. (5) Columbus Catholic, 7:30 PM

BASEBALL SCHEDULE - TOURNAMENT TRAIL 

Class 1A District Finals 

North Butler at Saint Ansgar, 7:00 PM

Pekin at Iowa Mennonite, 7:00 PM

Central Decatur at Moravia, 7:00 PM

Lamoni at Martensdale-St. Marys, 11:00 AM

Audubon at Southeast Warren, 7:00 PM

Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Class 2A District Finals 

Pocahontas Area at Estherville-Lincoln Central, 7:00 PM

West Branch at Mid-Prairie, 7:00 PM

Davis County at Central Lee, 6:00 PM

Des Moines Christian at Woodward-Granger, 7:00 PM

Kuemper Catholic at Ogden, 11:00 AM

Class 3A District Finals 

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Storm Lake, 7:00 PM

Spencer at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7:00 PM

Webster City at Ballard, 7:00 PM

Greene County at Boone, 7:00 PM

Decorah at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7:00 PM

Charles City at Waverly-Shell Rock, 7:00 PM

West Delaware at Central DeWitt, 7:00 PM

Wahlert Catholic vs. Benton (at Maquoketa), 7:00 PM

Davenport Assumption at Washington, 7:00 PM

Mount Pleasant at Fairfield, 7:00 PM

South Tama County at Marion, 7:00 PM

Solon at Oskaloosa, 7:00 PM

Norwalk at North Polk, 7:00 PM

Grinnell at Centerville, 7:00 PM

Winterset at Harlan, 7:00 PM On KMA FM-99.1, Follow @TrevMaeder96 on Twitter 

ADM, Adel at Dallas Center-Grimes, 7:00 PM

Class 4A Substate Semifinals 

Sioux City West at Waukee, 7:00 PM

Ankeny at Mason City, 7:00 PM

Marshalltown at Southeast Polk, 7:00 PM

Davenport Central at Dubuque, Hempstead, 7:00 PM

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Davenport West, 7:00 PM

Pleasant Valley at Iowa City High, 7:00 PM

WDM Valley at Iowa City Liberty (Mount Mercy), 7:00 Pm

Indianola at Lewis Central, 7:00 PM On KMA 960, Follow @ryanmatheny16