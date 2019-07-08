KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- The softball tournament trail begins in Class 1A and 2A tonight in Iowa.

KMA Sports will have Fremont-Mills/Griswold and Logan-Magnolia/Clarinda on our stations this evening. Here's a look at the full tournament trail and regular season schedule for Monday:

TOURNAMENT TRAIL - SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Class 1A Region 2 - First Round 

Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine

Boyer Valley at Riverside

Audubon at Exira/EHK, 5:30 PM

Ar-We-Va at St. Albert, 7:00 PM

CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard, 7:00 PM

Class 1A Region 3 - First Round 

Orient-Macksburg at East Union

East Mills vs. Murray (at Bedford), 5:30 PM

Stanton at Southwest Valley 

Griswold at Fremont-Mills On KMA 960, 7:00 PM (Twitter: @d2mart)

Diagonal at Bedford, 7:30 PM

Class 1A Region 4 - First Round 

Colo-Nesco at Central Decatur

Southeast Warren at Wayne

Mormon Trail at Seymour

Lamoni at Baxter

Moulton-Udell at Moravia

Class 2A Region 3 - First Round 

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning

Clarinda at Logan-Magnolia On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM (Twitter: @ryanmatheny16)

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan at Denison-Schleswig (DH)

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Abraham Lincoln

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Glenwood

Sioux City West at Le Mars

BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan at Denison-Schleswig (DH)

Corner Conference 

Essex/South Page at East Mills

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Missouri Valley 

Underwood at Clarinda

Tri-Center at Atlantic

Bedford at St. Albert 

Gilbert at Kuemper Catholic

Winterset at Creston

AHSTW at Griswold

Stanton at Southwest Valley

Lenox at Sidney

Lawton-Bronson at IKM-Manning

Audubon at Panorama

Van Meter at Treynor KMA Sports Hall of Fame Induction for Doug Woods, 7:30 PM 

Logan-Magnolia at Woodbine

Martensdale-St. Marys at Pleasantville

East Union at CAM

Central Decatur at Clarke

Southeast Warren at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Exira/EHK at ACGC

Storm Lake, St. Mary’s at Glidden-Ralston

Coon Rapids-Bayard at South Central Calhoun

Boyer Valley at MVAOCOU

Bishop Heelan at Spirit Lake

Sioux City West at Le Mars

Woodward Academy at Melcher-Dallas

Des Moines Christian at Ankeny Christian