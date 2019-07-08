(KMAland) -- The softball tournament trail begins in Class 1A and 2A tonight in Iowa.
KMA Sports will have Fremont-Mills/Griswold and Logan-Magnolia/Clarinda on our stations this evening. Here's a look at the full tournament trail and regular season schedule for Monday:
TOURNAMENT TRAIL - SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Class 1A Region 2 - First Round
Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine
Boyer Valley at Riverside
Audubon at Exira/EHK, 5:30 PM
Ar-We-Va at St. Albert, 7:00 PM
CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard, 7:00 PM
Class 1A Region 3 - First Round
Orient-Macksburg at East Union
East Mills vs. Murray (at Bedford), 5:30 PM
Stanton at Southwest Valley
Griswold at Fremont-Mills On KMA 960, 7:00 PM (Twitter: @d2mart)
Diagonal at Bedford, 7:30 PM
Class 1A Region 4 - First Round
Colo-Nesco at Central Decatur
Southeast Warren at Wayne
Mormon Trail at Seymour
Lamoni at Baxter
Moulton-Udell at Moravia
Class 2A Region 3 - First Round
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning
Clarinda at Logan-Magnolia On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM (Twitter: @ryanmatheny16)
SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan at Denison-Schleswig (DH)
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Abraham Lincoln
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Glenwood
Sioux City West at Le Mars
BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan at Denison-Schleswig (DH)
Corner Conference
Essex/South Page at East Mills
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Missouri Valley
Underwood at Clarinda
Tri-Center at Atlantic
Bedford at St. Albert
Gilbert at Kuemper Catholic
Winterset at Creston
AHSTW at Griswold
Stanton at Southwest Valley
Lenox at Sidney
Lawton-Bronson at IKM-Manning
Audubon at Panorama
Van Meter at Treynor KMA Sports Hall of Fame Induction for Doug Woods, 7:30 PM
Logan-Magnolia at Woodbine
Martensdale-St. Marys at Pleasantville
East Union at CAM
Central Decatur at Clarke
Southeast Warren at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Exira/EHK at ACGC
Storm Lake, St. Mary’s at Glidden-Ralston
Coon Rapids-Bayard at South Central Calhoun
Boyer Valley at MVAOCOU
Bishop Heelan at Spirit Lake
Sioux City West at Le Mars
Woodward Academy at Melcher-Dallas
Des Moines Christian at Ankeny Christian