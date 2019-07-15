(KMAland) -- It's regional final night in Class 1A, 2A and 3A across the state of Iowa, and KMA Radio has a pair of winner-to-state games on the air.
On KMA 960, hear Treynor/Southeast Valley with Derek Martin and Brian Bertini. On KMA-FM 99.1, Ryan Matheny calls Mount Ayr/West Monona. Check out the full slate of softball and regular season baseball action below.
SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1A Regional Finals
Gehlen Catholic at No. 13 Westwood
Ridge View at No. 4 Newell-Fonda
Grand View Christian at No. 1 Collins-Maxwell
Melcher-Dallas at Wayne
No. 15 North Mahaska at No. 7 Lynnville-Sully
No. 11 Belle Plaine at No. 2 Lisbon
Starmont at No. 3 Clarksville
No. 9 Bishop Garrigan at No. 6 AGWSR
Class 2A Regional Finals
No. 5 East Marshall at No. 3 Jesup
Earlham at No. 14 Ogden
No. 9 Mount Ayr vs. No. 4 West Monona (at Harlan) On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM (Follow @ryanmatheny16)
No. 15 West Sioux at No. 13 Alta-Aurelia
East Sac County at No. 8 Central Springs
No. 10 Beckman Catholic at No. 2 Durant
Saint Ansgar at No. 1 North Linn
Wapello at Pekin
Class 3A Regional Finals
West Burlington at No. 1 Davenport Assumption
Algona at Spirit Lake
No. 10 Williamsburg at No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine
No. 15 New Hampton at No. 6 Columbus Catholic
No. 13 Mount Vernon at No. 11 Solon
No. 8 Anamosa at No. 4 West Liberty
Southeast Valley at No. 7 Treynor On KMA 960, 7:00 PM (Follow @d2mart)
No. 12 North Polk at No. 5 Albia
BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East at Sioux City West (DH)
Non-Conference
Glenwood at Sioux City North
Harlan at Abraham Lincoln
ADM at Creston
Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson
Spencer at Sergeant Bluff-Luton