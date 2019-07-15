KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- It's regional final night in Class 1A, 2A and 3A across the state of Iowa, and KMA Radio has a pair of winner-to-state games on the air.

On KMA 960, hear Treynor/Southeast Valley with Derek Martin and Brian Bertini. On KMA-FM 99.1, Ryan Matheny calls Mount Ayr/West Monona. Check out the full slate of softball and regular season baseball action below.

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class 1A Regional Finals

Gehlen Catholic at No. 13 Westwood

Ridge View at No. 4 Newell-Fonda

Grand View Christian at No. 1 Collins-Maxwell

Melcher-Dallas at Wayne

No. 15 North Mahaska at No. 7 Lynnville-Sully

No. 11 Belle Plaine at No. 2 Lisbon

Starmont at No. 3 Clarksville

No. 9 Bishop Garrigan at No. 6 AGWSR

Class 2A Regional Finals

No. 5 East Marshall at No. 3 Jesup

Earlham at No. 14 Ogden

No. 9 Mount Ayr vs. No. 4 West Monona (at Harlan) On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM (Follow @ryanmatheny16)

No. 15 West Sioux at No. 13 Alta-Aurelia

East Sac County at No. 8 Central Springs

No. 10 Beckman Catholic at No. 2 Durant

Saint Ansgar at No. 1 North Linn

Wapello at Pekin

Class 3A Regional Finals

West Burlington at No. 1 Davenport Assumption

Algona at Spirit Lake

No. 10 Williamsburg at No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine

No. 15 New Hampton at No. 6 Columbus Catholic

No. 13 Mount Vernon at No. 11 Solon

No. 8 Anamosa at No. 4 West Liberty

Southeast Valley at No. 7 Treynor On KMA 960, 7:00 PM (Follow @d2mart)

No. 12 North Polk at No. 5 Albia

BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City East at Sioux City West (DH)

Non-Conference  

Glenwood at Sioux City North

Harlan at Abraham Lincoln

ADM at Creston

Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson

Spencer at Sergeant Bluff-Luton