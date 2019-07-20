(KMAland) -- It’s Class 1A and 2A district baseball night in the state of Iowa. KMA Sports will be in Coucnil Bluffs for St. Albert/Logan-Magnolia in 1A and at Treynor/Underwood in 2A.
Look at the full schedule for Saturday below.
BASEBALL SCHEDULE - TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1A District Finals
Lawton-Bronson at Kingsley-Pierson
Woodbury Central at St. Mary’s, Remsen
Newell-Fonda at Sioux Central
West Fork at Newman Catholic
North Butler at Saint Ansgar
Wapsie Valley at South Winneshiek
Lone Tree at Calamus-Wheatland
Pekin at Iowa Mennonite
North Tama at Alburnett
BGM, Brooklyn at HLV, Victor
Don Bosco at Hudson
Central Decatur at Moravia
Lamoni at Martensdale-St. Marys
Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert On KMA 960, 7:00 PM (@25Barnett)
Audubon at Southeast Warren
Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Class 2A District Finals
West Sioux at West Lyon
Pocahontas Area at Estherville-Lincoln Central
Osage at New Hampton
Oelwein at Cascade
Camanche at Beckman Catholic
West Branch at Mid-Prairie
Mediapolis at Wilton
Davis County at Central Lee
Columbus Catholic at North Linn
Pella Christian at West Marshall
Roland-Story at Dike-New Hartford
Des Moines Christian at Woodward-Granger
Kuemper Catholic at Ogden
Interstate 35, Truro at Van Meter
Underwood at Treynor On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM (@d2mart)
Alta/Aurelia at Hinton