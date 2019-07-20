KMA Sports Logo
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- It’s Class 1A and 2A district baseball night in the state of Iowa. KMA Sports will be in Coucnil Bluffs for St. Albert/Logan-Magnolia in 1A and at Treynor/Underwood in 2A.

Look at the full schedule for Saturday below.

BASEBALL SCHEDULE - TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class 1A District Finals 

Lawton-Bronson at Kingsley-Pierson

Woodbury Central at St. Mary’s, Remsen

Newell-Fonda at Sioux Central

West Fork at Newman Catholic

North Butler at Saint Ansgar

Wapsie Valley at South Winneshiek

Lone Tree at Calamus-Wheatland

Pekin at Iowa Mennonite

North Tama at Alburnett

BGM, Brooklyn at HLV, Victor

Don Bosco at Hudson

Central Decatur at Moravia

Lamoni at Martensdale-St. Marys

Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert On KMA 960, 7:00 PM (@25Barnett)

Audubon at Southeast Warren

Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Class 2A District Finals 

West Sioux at West Lyon

Pocahontas Area at Estherville-Lincoln Central

Osage at New Hampton 

Oelwein at Cascade

Camanche at Beckman Catholic

West Branch at Mid-Prairie

Mediapolis at Wilton

Davis County at Central Lee

Columbus Catholic at North Linn

Pella Christian at West Marshall

Roland-Story at Dike-New Hartford

Des Moines Christian at Woodward-Granger

Kuemper Catholic at Ogden

Interstate 35, Truro at Van Meter

Underwood at Treynor On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM (@d2mart)

Alta/Aurelia at Hinton

Tags