(KMAland) -- Class 4A and 5A softball and 1A baseball tournament trail gets underway later tonight.

KMA Sports has coverage from three games with live play-by-play of Lewis Central/Glenwood softball (on KMA-FM 99.1) and Riverside/Essex-South Page baseball (on KMA 960). Also, follow Trevor Maeder on Twitter for updates from Abraham Lincoln/Thomas Jefferson softball.

View the full KMAland slate for the night below.

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class 4A Region 2 – First Round

Perry at Harlan

Gilbert at Knoxville

Class 4A Region 4 – First Round

Lewis Central at Glenwood On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM (Follow @d2mart)

Pella at Winterset

Class 4A Region 8 – First Round

Spencer at Denison-Schleswig

Le Mars at Storm Lake

Class 5A Region 1 – First Round

Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson (at Wickersham Athletic Complex) Follow @TrevMaeder96

Class 5A Region 3 – First Round

Sioux City West at Sioux City East

BASEBALL SCHEDULE – TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class 1A District 14 – First Round

Essex/South Page at Riverside On KMA 960, 7:00 PM (Follow @25Barnett)

BASEBALL SCHEDULE – REGULAR SEASON

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Clarinda at Atlantic

Harlan at St. Albert

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (DH)

Non-Conference

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Glenwood

Lewis Central at Sioux City West

Denison-Schleswig vs. Vinton-Shellsburg (at Mount Mercy)

Perry at Kuemper Catholic

Lenox at East Mills

Fremont-Mills at Underwood

Martensdale-St. Marys at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont