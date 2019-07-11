(KMAland) -- Class 4A and 5A softball and 1A baseball tournament trail gets underway later tonight.
KMA Sports has coverage from three games with live play-by-play of Lewis Central/Glenwood softball (on KMA-FM 99.1) and Riverside/Essex-South Page baseball (on KMA 960). Also, follow Trevor Maeder on Twitter for updates from Abraham Lincoln/Thomas Jefferson softball.
View the full KMAland slate for the night below.
SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 4A Region 2 – First Round
Perry at Harlan
Gilbert at Knoxville
Class 4A Region 4 – First Round
Lewis Central at Glenwood On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM (Follow @d2mart)
Pella at Winterset
Class 4A Region 8 – First Round
Spencer at Denison-Schleswig
Le Mars at Storm Lake
Class 5A Region 1 – First Round
Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson (at Wickersham Athletic Complex) Follow @TrevMaeder96
Class 5A Region 3 – First Round
Sioux City West at Sioux City East
BASEBALL SCHEDULE – TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1A District 14 – First Round
Essex/South Page at Riverside On KMA 960, 7:00 PM (Follow @25Barnett)
BASEBALL SCHEDULE – REGULAR SEASON
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda at Atlantic
Harlan at St. Albert
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North (DH)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (DH)
Non-Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Glenwood
Lewis Central at Sioux City West
Denison-Schleswig vs. Vinton-Shellsburg (at Mount Mercy)
Perry at Kuemper Catholic
Lenox at East Mills
Fremont-Mills at Underwood
Martensdale-St. Marys at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont