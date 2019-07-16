KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Regional final softball in 4A and 5A and district semifinal baseball in 1A and 2A lead the way on Tuesday night's sports schedule.

KMA Sports has doubleheader action from Council Bluffs on the KMAX-Stream and from Treynor on KMA-FM 99.1. Check out the full slate below.

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class 4A Regional Finals

Oskaloosa at ADM, Adel

Boone at Carlisle

Mason City at Charles City

Ballard at Dallas Center-Grimes

Iowa City Liberty at Independence

Fairfield at North Scott

Central DeWitt at West Delaware

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Denison-Schleswig

Class 5A Regional Finals

Sioux City North at Waukee

Des Moines Hoover at WDM Valley

Ankeny at Fort Dodge

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Dubuque Hempstead at Iowa City High

Southeast Polk at Indianola

Ottumwa at Muscatine

Pleasant Valley at Johnston

BASEBALL SCHEDULE – TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class 1A District 12 – Semifinals

Wayne at Moravia, 7:00 PM

Central Decatur vs. Twin Cedars (at Moravia), 5:00 PM

Class 1A District 13 – Semifinals

Lenox at Martensdale-St. Marys, 7:00 PM

Lamoni vs. Bedford (at Martensdale-St. Marys), 5:00 PM

Class 1A District 14 – Semifinals (On KMA-XStream – Follow @TrevMaeder96)

AHSTW, Avoca at St. Albert, 7:00 PM

Logan-Magnolia vs. Stanton (at St. Albert), 5:00 PM

Class 1A District 15 – Semifinals

Nodaway Valley at Southeast Warren, 7:00 PM

CAM, Anita vs. Audubon (at Southeast Warren), 5:00 PM

Class 1A District 16 – Semifinals

IKM-Manning at Coon Rapids-Bayard, 7:00 PM

Woodbine vs. West Harrison (at Coon Rapids-Bayard), 5:00 PM

Class 2A District 13 – Semifinals

South Central Calhoun at Ogden, 7:00 PM

Kuemper Catholic vs. Southeast Valley (at Ogden), 5:00 PM

Class 2A District 14 – Semifinals

Mount Ayr at Van Meter, 7:00 PM

Interstate 35, Truro vs. Panorama, Panora (at Van Meter), 5:00 PM

Class 2A District 15 – Semifinals (On KMA-FM 99.1 – Follow @25Barnett)

Red Oak at Treynor, 7:00 PM

Clarinda vs. Underwood (at Treynor), 5:00 PM

Class 2A District 16 – Semifinals

Missouri Valley at Hinton, 7:00 PM

MVAOCOU vs. Alta-Aurelia (at Hinton), 5:00 PM

BASEBALL SCHEDULE – REGULAR SEASON

Non-Conference

Abraham Lincoln at Creston

Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Bishop Heelan Catholic at MOC-Floyd Valley

Le Mars at Sioux City East