(KMAland) -- Regional final softball in 4A and 5A and district semifinal baseball in 1A and 2A lead the way on Tuesday night's sports schedule.
KMA Sports has doubleheader action from Council Bluffs on the KMAX-Stream and from Treynor on KMA-FM 99.1. Check out the full slate below.
SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 4A Regional Finals
Oskaloosa at ADM, Adel
Boone at Carlisle
Mason City at Charles City
Ballard at Dallas Center-Grimes
Iowa City Liberty at Independence
Fairfield at North Scott
Central DeWitt at West Delaware
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Denison-Schleswig
Class 5A Regional Finals
Sioux City North at Waukee
Des Moines Hoover at WDM Valley
Ankeny at Fort Dodge
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Dubuque Hempstead at Iowa City High
Southeast Polk at Indianola
Ottumwa at Muscatine
Pleasant Valley at Johnston
BASEBALL SCHEDULE – TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1A District 12 – Semifinals
Wayne at Moravia, 7:00 PM
Central Decatur vs. Twin Cedars (at Moravia), 5:00 PM
Class 1A District 13 – Semifinals
Lenox at Martensdale-St. Marys, 7:00 PM
Lamoni vs. Bedford (at Martensdale-St. Marys), 5:00 PM
Class 1A District 14 – Semifinals (On KMA-XStream – Follow @TrevMaeder96)
AHSTW, Avoca at St. Albert, 7:00 PM
Logan-Magnolia vs. Stanton (at St. Albert), 5:00 PM
Class 1A District 15 – Semifinals
Nodaway Valley at Southeast Warren, 7:00 PM
CAM, Anita vs. Audubon (at Southeast Warren), 5:00 PM
Class 1A District 16 – Semifinals
IKM-Manning at Coon Rapids-Bayard, 7:00 PM
Woodbine vs. West Harrison (at Coon Rapids-Bayard), 5:00 PM
Class 2A District 13 – Semifinals
South Central Calhoun at Ogden, 7:00 PM
Kuemper Catholic vs. Southeast Valley (at Ogden), 5:00 PM
Class 2A District 14 – Semifinals
Mount Ayr at Van Meter, 7:00 PM
Interstate 35, Truro vs. Panorama, Panora (at Van Meter), 5:00 PM
Class 2A District 15 – Semifinals (On KMA-FM 99.1 – Follow @25Barnett)
Red Oak at Treynor, 7:00 PM
Clarinda vs. Underwood (at Treynor), 5:00 PM
Class 2A District 16 – Semifinals
Missouri Valley at Hinton, 7:00 PM
MVAOCOU vs. Alta-Aurelia (at Hinton), 5:00 PM
BASEBALL SCHEDULE – REGULAR SEASON
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Creston
Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Bishop Heelan Catholic at MOC-Floyd Valley
Le Mars at Sioux City East