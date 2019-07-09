KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Check out the busy schedule of KMAland high school softball and baseball on the Tuesday slate.

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson

Non-Conference

Le Mars at Sioux City East

BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference

Essex/South Page at Stanton

Pride of Iowa Conference

Central Decatur at Bedford

Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference

Melcher-Dallas at Lamoni

Murray at Lamoni

Murray vs. Melcher-Dallas (at Lamoni)

Non-Conference

Lenox at Shenandoah

Sidney at Red Oak

Glenwood at Le Mars

Denison-Schleswig vs. Northeast, Goose Lake (at Cornell College)

Creston at Thomas Jefferson

Atlantic at Carroll

Dallas Center-Grimes at Harlan

Nodaway Valley at Fremont-Mills

IKM-Manning at Exira/EHK

Audubon at South Central Calhoun

Treynor at Ogden

CAM at Underwood

Orient-Macksburg at Mount Ayr

Southeast Warren at Pleasantville

Des Moines Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys

Webster City at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Sioux City East at Indianola (DH)

Cardinal at Moravia