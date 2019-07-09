(KMAland) -- Check out the busy schedule of KMAland high school softball and baseball on the Tuesday slate.
SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson
Non-Conference
Le Mars at Sioux City East
BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference
Essex/South Page at Stanton
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur at Bedford
Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Lamoni
Murray at Lamoni
Murray vs. Melcher-Dallas (at Lamoni)
Non-Conference
Lenox at Shenandoah
Sidney at Red Oak
Glenwood at Le Mars
Denison-Schleswig vs. Northeast, Goose Lake (at Cornell College)
Creston at Thomas Jefferson
Atlantic at Carroll
Dallas Center-Grimes at Harlan
Nodaway Valley at Fremont-Mills
IKM-Manning at Exira/EHK
Audubon at South Central Calhoun
Treynor at Ogden
CAM at Underwood
Orient-Macksburg at Mount Ayr
Southeast Warren at Pleasantville
Des Moines Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys
Webster City at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Sioux City East at Indianola (DH)
Cardinal at Moravia