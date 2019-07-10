(KMAland) -- The softball tournament trail continues with Class 1A, 2A and 3A regional quarterfinal games across the state.
KMA Sports has a pair of games on the air tonight with Shenandoah hosting Red Oak on KMA 960 and Underwood traveling to Sidney on KMA-FM 99.1. Check out the full slate of softball tournament trail and baseball regular season games below.
All softball start times are 7:00 unless otherwise noted.
SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 1A Region 2 – Quarterfinals
Woodbine at Newell-Fonda
Exira/EHK at Riverside
Ar-We-Va at West Harrison
CAM at Ridge View
Class 1A Region 3 – Quarterfinals
East Union at Collins-Maxwell
Stanton vs. Murray (at Lenox), 5:30 PM
Fremont-Mills at Lenox, 7:30 PM
Bedford vs. Grand View Christian (at Grand View), 5:00 PM
Class 1A Region 4 – Quarterfinals
Central Decatur at BCLUW
Seymour at Wayne
Baxter at Twin Cedars
Moravia at Melcher-Dallas
Class 2A Region 1 – Quarterfinals
Nodaway Valley at Colfax-Mingo
Belmond-Klemme at East Marshall
Madrid at South Hamilton
Woodward-Granger at Jesup
Class 2A Region 2 – Quarterfinals
Martensdale-St. Marys at Earlham
ACGC at Van Meter
Interstate 35, Truro at Ogden
Pella Christian at Pleasantville
Class 2A Region 3 – Quarterfinals
IKM-Manning at West Monona
Missouri Valley at AHSTW
Logan-Magnolia at Mount Ayr
Underwood at Sidney On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM (Twitter Follow: @TrevMaeder96)
Class 3A Region 7 – Quarterfinals
OABCIG at Treynor
MOC-Floyd Valley at Sioux Center
Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic
Carroll at Southeast Valley
Class 3A Region 8 – Quarterfinals
Red Oak at Shenandoah On KMA 960, 7:00 PM (Twitter Follow: @d2mart)
Des Moines Christian at North Polk
Saydel at Albia
Clarke at Creston
BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston at Shenandoah (DH)
St. Albert at Glenwood
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM at Glidden-Ralston
CAM at Ar-We-Va
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (DH)
Non-Conference
East Mills at Red Oak
Denison-Schleswig vs. Fort Madison (at University of Iowa)
Treynor at Roland-Story (DH)
Underwood at Greene County
Thomas Jefferson at Tri-Center
Twin Cedars at Central Decatur
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Panorama