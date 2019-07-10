KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- The softball tournament trail continues with Class 1A, 2A and 3A regional quarterfinal games across the state.

KMA Sports has a pair of games on the air tonight with Shenandoah hosting Red Oak on KMA 960 and Underwood traveling to Sidney on KMA-FM 99.1. Check out the full slate of softball tournament trail and baseball regular season games below.

All softball start times are 7:00 unless otherwise noted.

SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – TOURNAMENT TRAIL

Class 1A Region 2 – Quarterfinals

Woodbine at Newell-Fonda

Exira/EHK at Riverside

Ar-We-Va at West Harrison

CAM at Ridge View

Class 1A Region 3 – Quarterfinals

East Union at Collins-Maxwell

Stanton vs. Murray (at Lenox), 5:30 PM

Fremont-Mills at Lenox, 7:30 PM

Bedford vs. Grand View Christian (at Grand View), 5:00 PM

Class 1A Region 4 – Quarterfinals

Central Decatur at BCLUW

Seymour at Wayne

Baxter at Twin Cedars

Moravia at Melcher-Dallas

Class 2A Region 1 – Quarterfinals

Nodaway Valley at Colfax-Mingo

Belmond-Klemme at East Marshall

Madrid at South Hamilton

Woodward-Granger at Jesup

Class 2A Region 2 – Quarterfinals

Martensdale-St. Marys at Earlham

ACGC at Van Meter

Interstate 35, Truro at Ogden

Pella Christian at Pleasantville

Class 2A Region 3 – Quarterfinals

IKM-Manning at West Monona

Missouri Valley at AHSTW

Logan-Magnolia at Mount Ayr

Underwood at Sidney On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM (Twitter Follow: @TrevMaeder96)

Class 3A Region 7 – Quarterfinals

OABCIG at Treynor

MOC-Floyd Valley at Sioux Center

Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic

Carroll at Southeast Valley

Class 3A Region 8 – Quarterfinals

Red Oak at Shenandoah On KMA 960, 7:00 PM (Twitter Follow: @d2mart)

Des Moines Christian at North Polk

Saydel at Albia

Clarke at Creston

BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston at Shenandoah (DH)

St. Albert at Glenwood

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM at Glidden-Ralston

CAM at Ar-We-Va

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (DH)

Non-Conference

East Mills at Red Oak

Denison-Schleswig vs. Fort Madison (at University of Iowa)

Treynor at Roland-Story (DH)

Underwood at Greene County

Thomas Jefferson at Tri-Center

Twin Cedars at Central Decatur

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Panorama