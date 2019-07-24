(KMAland) -- It's another busy day of softball and baseball on KMA Radio with Mount Ayr and Treynor on KMA-FM from Fort Dodge and Harlan going for another state baseball trip on KMA 960.
Check out the full schedule for Wednesday below.
STATE SOFTBALL SCHEDULE (at Fort Dodge)
Class 1A Semifinals
(1) Collins-Maxwell vs. (4) Newell-Fonda, 11:00 AM
(2) Lisbon vs. (3) Clarksville, 1:00 PM
Class 2A Semifinals
(1) North Linn vs. (4) Mount Ayr, 3:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1 (Follow @d2mart on Twitter)
(2) East Marshall vs. (6) Alta-Aurelia, 5:00 PM
Class 3A Semifinals
(1) Davenport Assumption vs. (5) Columbus Catholic, 11:30 AM
(2) Louisa-Muscatine vs. (3) West Liberty, 1:30 PM
Class 4A Semifinals
(1) Carlisle vs. (5) West Delaware, 3:30 PM
(2) North Scott vs. (3) Charles City, 5:30 PM
Class 5A Semifinals
(1) Waukee vs. (5) Johnston, 7:00 PM
(6) Iowa City High vs. (7) WDM Valley, 7:30 PM
Class 3A Consolation
(6) Treynor vs. (7) Mount Vernon, 11:00 AM On KMA-FM 99.1 (Follow @d2mart on Twitter)
Class 4A Consolation
(4) Independence vs. (8) Denison-Schleswig, 11:30 AM
(6) Dallas Center-Grimes vs. (7) Oskaloosa, 1:00 PM
Class 5A Consolation
(4) Indianola vs. (8) Ottumwa, 1:30 PM
(2) Fort Dodge vs. (3) Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 3:00 PM
BASEBALL SCHEDULE - TOURNAMENT TRAIL
Class 3A Substate Finals
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (at Sioux City North), 7:00 PM
Ballard vs. Boone (at Slater), 7:00 PM
Charles City at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7:00 PM
Wahlert Catholic at Central DeWitt, 7:00 PM
Davenport Assumption vs. Fairfield (at Muscatine), 7:00 PM
Solon at Marion, 7:00 PM
Centerville at North Polk, 7:00 PM
ADM, Adel at Harlan On KMA 960, 7:00 PM (Follow @25Barnett on Twitter)
Class 4A Substate Finals
Waukee at Urbandale
Ankeny vs. Des Moines Roosevelt (at Southeast Polk)
Southeast Polk at Ankeny Centennial
Davenport Central at Epworth, Western Dubuque
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Iowa City West
Pleasant Valley at Linn-Mar, Marion
WDM Valley at Dowling Catholic
Indianola at Johnston