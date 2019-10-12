(KMAland) -- Seth Malcom ran wild, CRB took down Glidden-Ralston, Exira/EHK upset Woodbine and more from the night in KMAland 8-Man action.
DISTRICT 7: Fremont-Mills 58 East Mills 21
Seth Malcom rushed for 458 yards and had eight rushing touchdowns to lead Fremont-Mills. Find the full recap from Brent Barnett linked here.
DISTRICT 7: Stanton-Essex 42 Sidney 28
Keygan Day had 121 yards rushing, 157 yards passing and four total offensive touchdowns to lead Stanton-Essex in the win.
DISTRICT 8: Coon Rapids-Bayard 33 Glidden-Ralston 14
Peyton Clipperton had 109 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and Jeffrey Eagle added 107 yards and two scores for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
DISTRICT 8: Exira/EHK 28 Woodbine 12
Creighton Nelson had rushing touchdowns of 15, 14, 3 and 1 and finished with nearly 200 yards on the ground for Exira/EHK.
Cory Bantam had two touchdown passes for Woodbine.
DISTRICT 6: Lenox 70 Murray 6
Brad Larson had 61 yards receiving, a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown, four tackles and two pass deflections to lead Lenox in the win.
Colton Gordon pitched in 185 yards rushing on just eight carries, and Drew Venteicher finished with 123 yards on the ground. Cullen Wood threw two touchdowns.
View all Iowa KMAland 8-Man district scores below.
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7
Fremont-Mills 58 East Mills 21
Stanton-Essex 42 Sidney 28
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8
Audubon 55 West Harrison 14
CAM, Anita 68 Boyer Valley 14
Coon Rapids-Bayard 33 Glidden-Ralston 14
Exira/EHK 28 Woodbine 12
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6
Lenox 70 Murray 6
Lamoni 44 at East Union 6
Moravia 52 Seymour 12
Southeast Warren 60 Mormon Trail 7
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62 Twin Cedars 0
Colo-Nesco 58 Melcher-Dallas 12
Collins-Maxwell 44 Meskwaki Settlement 20
AGWSR, Ackley 64 Baxter 18
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1
Ar-We-Va 70 Siouxland Christian 38
Harris-Lake Park 33 Newell-Fonda 0
Kingsley-Pierson 18 River Valley 8
Remsen, St. Mary’s 57 West Bend-Mallard 0