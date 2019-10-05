(KMAland) -- Keygan Day had 11 touchdowns, Seth Malcom rushed for 331 yards, CAM rolled over Woodbine and much more from the night in KMAland Iowa 8-man football.
DISTRICT 7: Fremont-Mills 58 Bedford 42
Seth Malcom had 331 yards rushing and seven total touchdowns on offense. On defense, Malcom added 13 solo tackles, two tackles for loss and a pick-six on defense for the Knights (3-1, 2-0).
DISTRICT 7: East Mills 63 Sidney 22
Davis McGrew had a 71-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and Nic Duysen returned a kick of his own 57 yards for a score to least East Mills (6-1, 4-0) to their sixth straight win.
Michael Schafer threw for 141 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another 38 and a score. Duysen added four catches for 52 yards and two touchdowns.
DISTRICT 7: Stanton-Essex 82 Griswold 54
Keygan Day had 416 yards passing and 10 touchdowns and added 133 yards rushing and another score in earning the Jennie Ed Sports Med Player of the Night.
DISTRICT 8: CAM, Anita 52 Woodbine 12
Lane Spieker had 79 yards rushing, 69 yards receiving and five total touchdowns including a punt return for six. Cade Ticknor added two touchdowns rushing for the Cougars (6-0, 4-0), which had 11 sacks.
Layne Pryor and Brock Leaders had eight receptions and a touchdown each for Woodbine (3-3, 1-3). Pryor finished with 115 yards and Leaders had 85.
DISTRICT 8: Audubon 37 Coon Rapids-Bayard 12
Trevor Maeder has the full recap at our Local Sports News Page.
DISTRICT 8: Glidden-Ralston 50 Boyer Valley 6
Grant Borkowski had 170 yards passing, 150 yards rushing and four total offensive touchdowns. The Wildcat standout added a 50-yard punt return for a score.
DISTRICT 6: Southeast Warren 28 Lenox 8
Tanner Dierking had two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns for Southeast Warren (5-2, 4-0).
FULL KMALAND 8-MAN IOWA SCOREBOARD
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7
Fremont-Mills 58 Bedford 42
East Mills 63 Sidney 22
Stanton-Essex 82 Griswold 54
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8
CAM, Anita 52 Woodbine 12
Audubon 37 Coon Rapids-Bayard 12
Exira/EHK 50 West Harrison 14
Glidden-Ralston 50 Boyer Valley 6
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6
Southeast Warren 28 Lenox 8
East Union 30 Murray 18
Lamoni 64 Seymour 8
Moravia 51 Mormon Trail 13
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5
AGWSR 70 Melcher-Dallas 33
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 74 Collins-Maxwell 14
Colo-Nesco 36 Meskwaki Settlement 20
Baxter 70 Twin Cedars 28
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1
Newell-Fonda 32 Ar-We-Va 8
St. Mary’s, Remsen 54 Harris-Lake Park 34
Kingsley-Pierson 32 West Bend-Mallard 14
River Valley 68 Siouxland Christian 24