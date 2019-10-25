(KMAland) -- Wins in 8-Man for Fremont-Mills, Bedford, East Mills, Boyer Valley, Audubon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Lenox, Lamoni and more recapped & scored.
DISTRICT 7: Fremont-Mills 44 Stanton-Essex 6
Seth Malcom had three rushing touchdowns, including runs of 70, 54 and 5 yards. Colton Hauschild added two scores of his own, and James Switzer pitched in a 34-yard touchdown jaunt.
Paxten VanHouten (pictured) also had a strong game on defense.
DISTRICT 7: Bedford 64 Griswold 26
Cooper Nally led Bedford with seven touchdowns, threw for 192 yards and rushed for 72 more.
Griswold’s Cale Swain had 210 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
DISTRICT 7: East Mills 46 Sidney 14
Jackson Wray had two rushing touchdowns, one receiving score and had six points as a placekicker (1 FG, 3 XPs).
Michael Schafer threw for 145 yards and three touchdowns, and Nic Duysen added five catches for 75 yards and two scores. The East Mills defense also had a strong game with just two yards rushing allowed and 10 tackles for loss.
DISTRICT 8: Boyer Valley 46 Woodbine 31
Boyer Valley’s Dylan Berens had five receptions for 82 yards and two touchdowns and added eight tackles on defense.
Woodbine’s Wyatt Pryor also became the state’s all-time leading passer and tied the record for most passing touchdowns in a career.
DISTRICT 8: Audubon 19 CAM, Anita 16
Audubon clinched an outright district championship with the victory. Find the complete recap from Brent Barnett linked here.
DISTRICT 8: Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 Exira/EHK 7
Jeffrey Eagle had 164 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead the offense while Peyton Clipperton added 76 yards on the ground and two scores. Clipperton also had 84 yards passing and a touchdown.
DISTRICT 6: Lenox 44 Moravia 14
Drew Venteicher had 296 yards rushing and five touchdowns for Lenox, which finishes the season 8-2.
DISTRICT 6: Lamoni 50 Southeast Warren 21
Patrick Savage captured the Jennie Ed Sports Med Player of the Night, and Lamoni captured the district championship.
Savage had 213 yards rushing, 133 yards passing and seven total offensive touchdowns. Find a complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7
Fremont-Mills 44 Stanton-Essex 6
Bedford 64 Griswold 26
East Mills 46 Sidney 14
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8
Boyer Valley 46 Woodbine 31
Audubon 19 CAM, Anita 16
Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 Exira/EHK 7
Glidden-Ralston 44 West Harrison 28
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6
Lenox 44 Moravia 14
Murray 40 Mormon Trail 7
East Union 54 Seymour 34
Lamoni 50 Southeast Warren 21
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5
AGWSR, Ackley 58 Twin Cedars 18
Collins-Maxwell 66 Melcher-Dallas 14
Baxter 90 Meskwaki Settlement 88
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46 Colo-Nesco 14
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1
River Valley 50 Ar-We-Va 34
Harris-Lake Park 35 Kingsley-Pierson 0
Newell-Fonda 36 West Bend-Mallard 16
Remsen, St. Mary’s 1 Siouxland Christian 0 (FORFEIT)