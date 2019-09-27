(KMAland) -- 8-Man Iowa recaps from Friday night wins by Fremont-Mills, East Mills, Bedford, Audubon, CAM, Woodbine, Lenox and Southeast Warren.
DISTRICT 7: Fremont-Mills 75 Griswold 12
Colton Hauschild (pictured) had a pair of touchdowns runs, a touchdown pass, two passing two-point conversions and a punt block to send Fremont-Mills (2-1, 1-0) to their district-opening win over Griswold (0-6, 0-3).
DISTRICT 7: East Mills 69 Stanton/Essex 46
Michael Schafer threw for 295 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for another 135 and scored three times on the ground for East Mills (5-1, 3-0). Stanton/Essex (1-4, 0-2) dropped their fourth straight game.
DISTRICT 7: Bedford 50 Sidney 22
Cooper Nally had four offensive touchdowns and a pick-six on defense, adding 90 yards passing and 64 rushing for Bedford (3-3, 2-1). Eli Morris added 146 yards and a score on the ground. Sidney dropped to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the district.
DISTRICT 8: Audubon 60 Boyer Valley 0
Skyler Schultes had 106 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead Audubon (5-1, 3-0) in another district win. Gavin Smith pitched in 81 yards passing and two touchdowns to Ethan Klocke, who finished with four grabs for 96 yards.
Marcus Olsen led a strong defensive effort with a 28-yard pick-six, and Gavin Smith added an interception of his own. Boyer Valley dropped to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the league.
DISTRICT 8: CAM, Anita 56 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Lane Spieker had 97 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, added a 65-yard kick return and also finished with 51 punt return yards for CAM, Anita (5-0, 3-0). Exira/EHK fell to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the district.
DISTRICT 8: Woodbine 65 Glidden-Ralston 28
Wyatt Pryor had 296 yards and six touchdown passes and picked up 86 yards rushing and another score to lead Woodbine (3-2, 1-2). Caleb Wakehouse picked up 105 yards rushing and two touchdowns of his own.
Grant Borkowski led Glidden-Ralston (2-3, 0-3) in the defeat with 183 yards rushing, 122 yards passing and four total touchdowns. He also had two interceptions on defense for the Wildcats.
DISTRICT 6: Lenox 68 Mormon Trail 13
Coleman Dukes, Drew Venteicher, Colton Gordon and Braxton Van Gelder all scored a touchdown for the Tigers (6-0, 3-0) in another dominant win.
DISTRICT 6: Southeast Warren 47 East Union 6
Tanner Dierking had 146 yards passing, 81 yards rushing and five total touchdowns for Southeast Warren (4-2, 3-0). Gabe Hammond added seven tackles, two fumble recoveries, one tackle for loss and one sack for the Warhawks.
Gauge Mitchell led the way for East Union (3-2, 2-1) with 13 tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.
View all KMAland 8-Man Iowa scores below.
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7
Fremont-Mills 75 Griswold 12
East Mills 69 Stanton/Essex 46
Bedford 50 Sidney 22
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8
Audubon 60 Boyer Valley 0
CAM, Anita 56 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 65 West Harrison 13
Woodbine 65 Glidden-Ralston 28
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6
Lamoni 32 Moravia 0
Lenox 68 Mormon Trail 13
Murray at Seymour POSTPONED
Southeast Warren 47 East Union 6
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5
Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars
AGWSR 66 Meskwaki Settlement School 16
Collins-Mawell 52 Colo-Nesco 43
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 66 Baxter 6
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1
St. Mary's, Remsen 59 Ar-We-Va 0
Harris-Lake Park 58 West Bend-Mallard 20
Newell-Fonda 41 River Valley 0
Kingsley-Pierson 66 Siouxland Christian 22 (ND)