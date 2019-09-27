Michael Schafer, East Mills.jpg
(KMAland) -- 8-Man Iowa recaps from Friday night wins by Fremont-Mills, East Mills, Bedford, Audubon, CAM, Woodbine, Lenox and Southeast Warren.

DISTRICT 7: Fremont-Mills 75 Griswold 12 

Colton Hauschild, Fremont-Mills.jpg
Colton Hauschild (pictured) had a pair of touchdowns runs, a touchdown pass, two passing two-point conversions and a punt block to send Fremont-Mills (2-1, 1-0) to their district-opening win over Griswold (0-6, 0-3).

DISTRICT 7: East Mills 69 Stanton/Essex 46 

Michael Schafer threw for 295 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for another 135 and scored three times on the ground for East Mills (5-1, 3-0). Stanton/Essex (1-4, 0-2) dropped their fourth straight game.

DISTRICT 7: Bedford 50 Sidney 22 

Cooper Nally & Eli Morris, Bedford.jpg
Cooper Nally had four offensive touchdowns and a pick-six on defense, adding 90 yards passing and 64 rushing for Bedford (3-3, 2-1). Eli Morris added 146 yards and a score on the ground. Sidney dropped to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the district.

DISTRICT 8: Audubon 60 Boyer Valley 0 

Skyler Schultes, Audubon.jpg
Skyler Schultes had 106 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead Audubon (5-1, 3-0) in another district win. Gavin Smith pitched in 81 yards passing and two touchdowns to Ethan Klocke, who finished with four grabs for 96 yards.

Marcus Olsen led a strong defensive effort with a 28-yard pick-six, and Gavin Smith added an interception of his own. Boyer Valley dropped to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the league.

DISTRICT 8: CAM, Anita 56 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0 

Lane Spieker, CAM.jpg
Lane Spieker had 97 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, added a 65-yard kick return and also finished with 51 punt return yards for CAM, Anita (5-0, 3-0). Exira/EHK fell to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the district.

DISTRICT 8: Woodbine 65 Glidden-Ralston 28 

Wyatt Pryor & Caleb Wakehouse, Woodbine.jpg
Wyatt Pryor had 296 yards and six touchdown passes and picked up 86 yards rushing and another score to lead Woodbine (3-2, 1-2). Caleb Wakehouse picked up 105 yards rushing and two touchdowns of his own.

Grant Borkowski led Glidden-Ralston (2-3, 0-3) in the defeat with 183 yards rushing, 122 yards passing and four total touchdowns. He also had two interceptions on defense for the Wildcats.

DISTRICT 6: Lenox 68 Mormon Trail 13 

Coleman Dukes, Drew Venteicher, Colton Gordon & Braxton Van Gelder, Lenox.jpg
Coleman Dukes, Drew Venteicher, Colton Gordon and Braxton Van Gelder all scored a touchdown for the Tigers (6-0, 3-0) in another dominant win.

DISTRICT 6: Southeast Warren 47 East Union 6 

Tanner Dierking & Gabe Hammond, Southeast Warren.jpg
Tanner Dierking had 146 yards passing, 81 yards rushing and five total touchdowns for Southeast Warren (4-2, 3-0). Gabe Hammond added seven tackles, two fumble recoveries, one tackle for loss and one sack for the Warhawks.

Gauge Mitchell led the way for East Union (3-2, 2-1) with 13 tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

View all KMAland 8-Man Iowa scores below.

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 7

Fremont-Mills 75 Griswold 12

East Mills 69 Stanton/Essex 46

Bedford 50 Sidney 22

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 8

Audubon 60 Boyer Valley 0

CAM, Anita 56 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 65 West Harrison 13

Woodbine 65 Glidden-Ralston 28

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6

Lamoni 32 Moravia 0

Lenox 68 Mormon Trail 13

Murray at Seymour POSTPONED

Southeast Warren 47 East Union 6

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5

Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars

AGWSR 66 Meskwaki Settlement School 16

Collins-Mawell 52 Colo-Nesco 43

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 66 Baxter 6

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1 

St. Mary's, Remsen 59 Ar-We-Va 0

Harris-Lake Park 58 West Bend-Mallard 20

Newell-Fonda 41 River Valley 0

Kingsley-Pierson 66 Siouxland Christian 22 (ND)