DISTRICT 7: East Mills 46 Bedford 18
Michael Schafer threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns, including one each to Nolan Smiley, Nic Duysen and Mason Crouse. Schafer also had a five-yard rushing touchdown in the win for East Mills (4-1, 2-0) — their fourth straight.
DISTRICT 7: Sidney 76 Griswold 46
Tyler Hensley ran for 174 yards and four touchdowns, scoring on runs of 4, 5, 7 and 18 yards to bring home the Jennie Ed Sports Med Player of the Night. Hensley also had a touchdown catch and an interception on defense for the Cowboys (2-2, 1-0).
Griswold’s Lane Mueller had 132 yards and two touchdowns on the ground while Derek Mueller added 99 yards, a rushing score and a kickoff return for a touchdown. The Tigers dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in district play.
DISTRICT 8: Exira/EHK 43 Glidden-Ralston 20
Tyler Petersen threw for 187 yards and five touchdowns, and Creighton Nelson had 81 yards rushing, 62 yards receiving and two touchdowns for Exira/EHK (2-2, 1-1). Ethan Marxen pitched in three receptions for 100 yards and four total touchdowns (3 receiving, 1 rushing).
DISTRICT 8: Coon Rapids-Bayard 56 Boyer Valley 20
Jeffrey Eagle had 286 yards rushing and five touchdowns for Coon Rapids-Bayard (4-0, 2-0).
Dylan Berens led Boyer Valley (2-2, 1-1) with 134 yards receiving and two touchdowns on receptions of 65 and 22 yards.
DISTRICT 8: Audubon 86 Woodbine 69
Skyler Schultes had 176 yards rushing, 91 yards passing and three touchdowns of each in the win for Audubon (5-0, 2-0).
Wyatt Pryor threw for 376 yards and eight touchdowns, and Layne Pryor pulled in 11 catches for 125 yards and three scores. Brock Leaders pitched in eight receptions for 129 yards and three more touchdowns to lead Woodbine (2-2, 0-2).
DISTRICT 6: Lenox 68 East Union 22
Colton Gordon scored six touchdowns - three running and three receiving - to lead Lenox (5-0, 2-0) to a fifth straight victory.
Cullen Wood had five touchdown passes, including one each to Brad Larson and Isaac Grundman. Drew Venteicher ran for touchdowns of 70 and 26 yards.
Anthony Smith had a rushing and receiving score for East Union (2-2, 1-1).
KMALAND IOWA 8-MAN
District 7
East Mills 46 Bedford 18
Sidney 76 Griswold 46
District 8
Audubon 86 Woodbine 69
Coon Rapids-Bayard 56 Boyer Valley 20
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 43 Glidden-Ralston 20
CAM, Anita 60 West Harrison 22
District 6
Lenox 68 East Union 22
Lamoni 88 Mormon Trail 7
Murray 26 Moravia 21
Southeast Warren 75 Seymour 8
District 5
AGWSR, Ackley 64 Colo-Nesco 21
Collins-Maxwell 54 Baxter 52
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 88 Melcher-Dallas 0
Meskwaki Settlement School 20 Twin Cedars 18
District 1
Harris-Lake Park 60 Ar-We-Va 6
Newell-Fonda 45 Kingsley-Pierson 8
St. Mary’s, Remsen 63 River Valley 0
West Bend-Mallard 60 Siouxland Christian 28