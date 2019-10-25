(KMAland) -- Mount Ayr, Tri-Center, Central Decatur, Treynor, Underwood, OABCIG and many others picked up some big Week 9 wins in KMAland Iowa’s A/1A/2A football action.
2A-9: Kuemper Catholic 61 Shenandoah 7
Cole Collison threw for 253 yards and six touchdowns to lead Kuemper Catholic in a season-ending rout.
2A-9: Atlantic 54 Red Oak 0
Tyler Moen finished out his career with 320 yards and five touchdowns on 25 carries to send Atlantic to a victory.
2A-9: OABCIG 35 Greene County 13
Cooper Dejean had 430 yards of total offense, including 274 rushing and 156 passing, and accounted for four total touchdowns. The Falcons clinch an undefeated regular season and the district championship.
1A-8: Van Meter 49 Clarinda 7
Anthony Potthoff had 177 yards and four touchdowns for Van Meter while Dalten Van Pelt accounted for three offensive scores. Blade Koons added 100 yards receiving and a touchdown.
1A-8: Mount Ayr 39 ACGC 16
Keelan Klommhaus’ 47-yard scoop and score helped Mount Ayr start to pull away in a key battle between potential postseason teams. Payton Weehler added a pair of touchdown passes to Dawson Frost.
A-9: St. Albert 48 AHSTW 21
Lance Wright led St. Albert with 91 yards rushing, 162 yards passing and four total offensive touchdowns. Cy Patterson added 93 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Blake Holst led AHSTW with 93 yards passing and a touchdown, and Michael Shiffer ran for two touchdowns.
A-9: Riverside, Oakland 45 Southwest Valley 0
Austin Kremkoski led the Bulldogs with 250 yards passing and four touchdowns while Mason Bivens and Rhett Bentley added a pair of scores. Brogan Allensworth scored once and had two interceptions.
A-10: Tri-Center 35 Logan-Magnolia 14
Bryson Freeberg had 19 completions on 25 attempts and passed for 280 yards and three scores to lead Tai-Center. The senior standout added 53 yards rushing and two more scores.
Gaven Heim led receivers with five receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown, and Mason Rohatsch had four catches for 85 yards and a score of his own. Trevor Carlson topped the defense with 13 tackles, including 10 solos.
Ashton McDermott forced a pair of turnovers for the Trojans with a 43-yard interception return and a fumble recovery. Tri-Center then scored 14 points off of those turnovers.
A-8: Central Decatur 24 Wayne 8
Central Decatur used a strong defensive performance and ground game to clinch the district championship.
Wayne’s Chasen Kiefer became the 19th player in state history to rush for 6,000 career yards.
1A-9: Treynor 67 Cherokee 0
Treynor clinched their first undefeated season since their 2003 state championship. Jake Fisher rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns to break a 44-year-old record for rushing scores in a season.
Chase Reber (95 yards), Jack Tiarks (84 yards), Braden Larsen (55 yards), Evan Smith (41 yards), Will Halverson (31 yards) and Kaden Miller (29 yards) also contributed to a strong night on the ground.
1A-9: Underwood 42 Missouri Valley 16
Jonathan Casson had a team-high 12 tackles to lead the defensive effort while Nick Ravlin added 319 yards passing and three touchdowns.
Brayden Wollan pulled in eight balls for 140 yards and a touchdown, and Joey Anderson added 101 yards rushing, 38 yards receiving and a touchdown of each.
Gavin Bartalini (108 yards) and Nick Haynes (105 yards) each rushed for over 100 yards and a touchdown for the Big Reds.
