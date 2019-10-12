(KMAland) -- Kuemper shutout Red Oak, AHSTW won at Nod Valley, St. Albert pulled away, Tri-Center nabbed another big win, IKM-Manning made it 4 in a row, Treynor stayed unbeaten, Underwood bounced back & more from A/1A/2A.
2A-9: OABCIG 54 Shenandoah 7
Cooper Dejean had 261 yards passing, 136 yards rushing and eight total touchdowns to lead OABCIG in the dominant win. Jake Nieman had four catches for 135 yards and four touchdowns.
Shenandoah managed just 131 yards of total offense, led by 54 from Morgan Cotten.
2A-9: Kuemper Catholic 45 Red Oak 0
Cole Collison had 153 yards rushing, 92 yards passing and two offensive touchdowns to lead the Knights.
1A-8: Mount Ayr 35 Clarinda 3
A-9: AHSTW 34 Nodaway Valley 14
Blake Holst threw for 158 yards and had four total offensive touchdowns. Raydden Grobe and Joey Cunningham each had receiving scores.
Jackson Woltmann rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, and Grobe added a pair of interceptions on defense. JJ Madsen picked up an interception and a fumble recovery.
Nathan Russell threw for 185 yards and a touchdown for Nodaway Valley.
A-9: St. Albert 27 Riverside, Oakland 6
Connor Cerny carried 23 times for 200 yards and three touchdowns, and Jeff Miller had a scoop and score return for 53 yards. Eric Matthai also had an interception for the Falcons in the win.
A-9: Earlham 42 Southwest Valley 6
Jacob Ridgely and Caleb Swalla combined on over 300 yards rushing for the Cardinals in another district win.
Brendan Knapp had the lone touchdown for Southwest Valley.
A-10: Tri-Center 35 Lawton-Bronson 12
Trevor Carlson had 23 carries for 120 yards and three touchdowns to lead Tri-Center to a second straight win. Carlson added 13 total tackles, including 11 solo takedowns.
The Trojans forced three Lawton-Bronson fumbles and had two interceptions.
A-2: IKM-Manning 21 Alta/Aurelia 7
Kyler Rasmussen had 35 carries for 140 yards and two short touchdowns runs to send IKM-Manning to the win. The junior had 25 second-half carries and 106 yards in picking up the Co-Jennie Ed Sports Med Player of the Night Award.
1A-9: Treynor 36 Missouri Valley 6
Jake Fisher threw for 186 yards and rushed for 103 and two scores to lead the Cardinals to a seventh straight win. Sid Schaaf added 71 yards receiving and a punt return for a score.
Nick Haynes rushed for 255 yards and a touchdown on 36 carries for the Big Reds.
1A-9: Underwood 20 East Sac County 0
Brayden Wollan had five receptions for 147 and two touchdowns on offense and blocked a punt on special teams to lead Underwood in the win.
Nick Ravlin threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles, and Blake Hall added nine grabs for 105 yards and a score.
View the complete scores from A/1A/2A action in KMAland on Friday night below.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 9
OABCIG 54 Shenandoah 7
Kuemper Catholic 45 Red Oak 0
Greene County 26 Atlantic 0
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Mount Ayr 35 Clarinda 3
ACGC 50 West Central Valley 14
Van Meter 20 Panorama, Panora 0
CLASS A DISTRICT 9
AHSTW 34 Nodaway Valley 14
St. Albert 27 Riverside, Oakland 6
Earlham 42 Southwest Valley 6
CLASS A DISTRICT 10
Woodbury Central 27 Logan-Magnolia 0
Tri-Center 35 Lawton-Bronson 12
Westwood, Sloan 21 West Monona 0
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Central Decatur 44 Martensdale-St. Marys 14
Wayne, Corydon 40 North Mahaska 6
CLASS A DISTRICT 2
IKM-Manning 21 Alta/Aurelia 7
Ridge View 21 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 14
Sioux Central 8 Manson Northwest Webster 0
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9
Underwood 20 East Sac County 0
Treynor 36 Missouri Valley 6
Cherokee 44 MVAOCOU 0