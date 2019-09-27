(KMAland) -- Recaps from wins for Atlantic, Mount Ayr, Southwest Valley, AHSTW, IKM-Manning, Treynor, Missouri Valley and Underwood in KMAland A/1A/2A.
2A-9: Greene County 49 Shenandoah 7
Greene County (5-0, 1-0) scored 21 first-quarter points and 21 more in the second half on their way to the win.
Brent Riley threw for 231 yards and four touchdowns, and Colby Kafer added 85 yards and a touchdown on the ground for the Rams.
Shenandoah (1-4, 0-1) scored their lone touchdown on a 95-yard kickoff return by Anthony Stogdill.
2A-9: OABCIG 64 Red Oak 7
Cooper Dejean threw for 174 yards and four touchdowns and added a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown to lead OABCIG (5-0, 1-0).
2A-9: Atlantic 20 Kuemper Catholic 18
A late two-point conversion was stuffed by Atlantic (2-3, 1-0), which ended a three-game losing skid.
Tyler Moen rushed for 213 yards and two touchdowns and kicked a pair of field goals from 31 and 36 yards to lead the Trojans. Garrett McLaren added 101 yards passing.
Cole Collison topped Kuemper Catholic (1-4, 0-1) with 125 yards passing, 63 yards rushing and three total touchdowns.
1A-8: Panorama, Panora 33 Clarinda 3
Panorama moved to 5-0 overall and 1-0 in district play on the KMAX-Stream Game of the Week. View the complete recap linked here.
1A-8: Mount Ayr 41 West Central Valley 0
Payton Weehler threw three touchdowns, including two to Dawson Frost and one to Cayden Lambert. Reas Knapp and Kolben Klommhaus also scored one touchdown each on the ground.
A-9: Earlham 38 St. Albert 3
Earlham moved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in district play while St. Albert dropped to 1-4 and 0-1.
A-9: Southwest Valley 22 Nodaway Valley 8
Brendan Knapp had 20 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 69 yards to lead Southwest Valley (3-2, 1-0) to the victory. Nodaway Valley fell to 3-3 overall and 0-1 in the district.
A-9: AHSTW, Avoca 17 Riverside, Oakland 14
Raydden Grobe made the go-ahead and eventual game-winning field goal to lift AHSTW (3-2, 1-0) to the district-opening win.
Denver Pauley had 82 yards rushing and a score, and Blake Holst finished with 182 yards passing. Joey Goins added six catches for 59 yards to lead the Vikings.
Austin Kremkoski had 117 yards rushing, 76 yards passing and a touchdown of each for Riverside (0-5, 0-1).
A-10: Westwood, Sloan 14 Logan-Magnolia 10
Westwood (5-0, 1-0) scored the final 14 points to take down Logan-Magnolia (1-4, 0-1) in the district opener.
Carter Copple had 131 yards and two touchdowns rushing for the Rebels in the victory. Bryce Hudnut led Lo-Ma with 102 yards rushing. Gavin Maguire pitched in 78 yards on the ground.
A-2: IKM-Manning 34 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 7
Amos Rasmussen rushed for 103 yards and scored touchdowns on runs of 27 and 40 yards to lead IKM-Manning (2-3, 1-0). Parker Behrens opened the scoring with a 66-yard punt return for six.
1A-9: Treynor 35 East Sac County 14
Chase Reber had 119 yards rushing on just 11 carries, including a go-ahead 81-yard touchdown jaunt. He added 5.5 tackles on defense for the Cardinals (5-0, 1-0).
1A-9: Missouri Valley 30 Cherokee, Washington 14
Gavin Bartalini had a 50-yard scoop and score, a 44-yard pick-six and 144 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground for Missouri Valley (3-2, 1-0). The Big Reds senior was named the Jennie Ed Sports Med Player of the Night.
1A-9: Underwood 62 MVAOCOU 8
Brayden Wollan had two interception returns for a touchdown and threw for 147 yards and another score to lead Underwood (5-0, 1-0). Hunter Goehring added two rushing touchdowns, and Cade Van Tilburg had a 55-yard pick-six of his own.
View all KMAland A, 1A and 2A district scores below.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 9
Greene County 49 Shenandoah 7
OABCIG 64 Red Oak 7
Atlantic 20 Kuemper Catholic 18
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Panorama 33 Clarinda 3
Mount Ayr 41 West Central Valley 0
Van Meter 42 ACGC 8
CLASS A DISTRICT 9
Earlham 38 St. Albert 3
Southwest Valley 22 Nodaway Valley 8
AHSTW, Avoca 17 Riverside, Oakland 14
CLASS A DISTRICT 10
Woodbury Central 33 Tri-Center 7
Lawton-Bronson 28 West Monona 12
Westwood, Sloan 14 Logan-Magnolia 10
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Central Decatur 50 North Mahaska 12
Wayne, Corydon 34 Lynnville-Sully 28
CLASS A DISTRICT 2
IKM-Manning 34 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 7
Alta/Aurelia 41 Manson Northwest Webster 11
Sioux Central 35 Ridge View 0
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9
Treynor 35 East Sac County 14
Missouri Valley 30 Cherokee 14
Underwood 62 MVAOCOU 8