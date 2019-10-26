Thomas Fidone, Lewis Central.jpg
(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Lewis Central and Harlan clinched tri-district championships, and Lennx Brown led AL over TJ in 3A/4A action on Friday.

3A-9: Glenwood 49 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 35 

Zach Carr, Glenwood.jpg
Zach Carr led Glenwood with 211 yards passing, 53 yards rushing and five total offensive touchdowns (3 passing, 2 rushing).

3A-9: Lewis Central 28 ADM, Adel 7 

Thomas Fidone had five catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns and an interception on defense to lead Lewis Central to the victory.

Bret Kobes threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns, and Bryson Bowman had 113 yards rushing and a score.

3A-9: Harlan 39 Winterset 18  

Alex Schechinger, Harlan.jpg
Alex Schechinger led Harlan with 202 yards rushing and four touchdowns, and Jonathan Monson pitched in 45 yards rushing, 93 yards passing and a touchdown. Connor Frame led receivers with three grabs for 63 yards and a score.

4A-7: Abraham Lincoln 19 Thomas Jefferson 18 

Lennx Brown, Abraham Lincoln.jpg
Lennx Brown had a rushing touchdown, a game-winning touchdown pass, 78 yards rushing and 176 yards passing for the Lynx in their first win over TJ in three years.

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9

Glenwood 49 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 35

Lewis Central 28 ADM, Adel 7

Harlan 39 Winterset 18

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1

Denison-Schleswig 35 Le Mars 24

Spencer 20 Bishop Heelan Catholic 14

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41 Storm Lake 8

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7

Abraham Lincoln 19 Thomas Jefferson 18

Urbandale 49 Ames 10

WDM Valley 92 Des Moines North 0

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1

Ankeny 45 Sioux City East 7

Dowling Catholic 77 Sioux City North 0

Des Moines Lincoln 23 Des Moines Hoover 7

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2

Fort Dodge 21 Marshalltown 17

Southeast Polk 38 De Moines Roosevelt 0

Ankeny Centennial 63 Sioux City West 14 (THURSDAY)