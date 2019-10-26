(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Lewis Central and Harlan clinched tri-district championships, and Lennx Brown led AL over TJ in 3A/4A action on Friday.
3A-9: Glenwood 49 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 35
Zach Carr led Glenwood with 211 yards passing, 53 yards rushing and five total offensive touchdowns (3 passing, 2 rushing).
3A-9: Lewis Central 28 ADM, Adel 7
Thomas Fidone had five catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns and an interception on defense to lead Lewis Central to the victory.
Bret Kobes threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns, and Bryson Bowman had 113 yards rushing and a score.
3A-9: Harlan 39 Winterset 18
Alex Schechinger led Harlan with 202 yards rushing and four touchdowns, and Jonathan Monson pitched in 45 yards rushing, 93 yards passing and a touchdown. Connor Frame led receivers with three grabs for 63 yards and a score.
4A-7: Abraham Lincoln 19 Thomas Jefferson 18
Lennx Brown had a rushing touchdown, a game-winning touchdown pass, 78 yards rushing and 176 yards passing for the Lynx in their first win over TJ in three years.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Denison-Schleswig 35 Le Mars 24
Spencer 20 Bishop Heelan Catholic 14
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41 Storm Lake 8
Urbandale 49 Ames 10
WDM Valley 92 Des Moines North 0
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Ankeny 45 Sioux City East 7
Dowling Catholic 77 Sioux City North 0
Des Moines Lincoln 23 Des Moines Hoover 7
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2
Fort Dodge 21 Marshalltown 17
Southeast Polk 38 De Moines Roosevelt 0
Ankeny Centennial 63 Sioux City West 14 (THURSDAY)