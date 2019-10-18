(KMAland) -- Harlan kept on rolling, LC staged a fourth quarter comeback and AL used a two-quarterback system to take down Des Moines North.
Alex Schechinger rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns for the Cyclones.
Eli Lusajo had two rushing touchdowns and 73 yards passing, and Lennx Brown added 47 yards passing, 58 yards rushing and a touchdown. Brown also led the defense with two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.
KMALAND IOWA 3A/4A FULL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9
Lewis Central 21 Glenwood 14
Harlan 40 Creston/O-M 0
ADM, Adel 12 Winterset 9
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41 Denison-Schleswig 14
Bishop Heelan Catholic 33 Storm Lake 30
Le Mars 30 Spencer 28
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7
Urbandale 55 Thomas Jefferson 6
Abraham Lincoln 45 Des Moines North 20
WDM Valley 69 Ames 7
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Ankeny 90 Sioux City North 7
Dowling Catholic 47 Des Moines Hoover 12
Sioux City East 38 Des Moines Lincoln 7 (Thursday)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2
Fort Dodge 57 Sioux City West 0
Ankeny Centennial 28 Des Moines Roosevelt 7
Southeast Polk 49 Marshalltown 21