Alex Schechinger, Harlan.jpg
Buy Now

(KMAland) -- Harlan kept on rolling, LC staged a fourth quarter comeback and AL used a two-quarterback system to take down Des Moines North.

3A-9: Lewis Central 21 Glenwood 14 

Find the full recap from Brent Barnett at the KMA Sports Local Sports News Page.

3A-9: Harlan 40 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 0 

Alex Schechinger rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns for the Cyclones.

4A-7: Abraham Lincoln 45 Des Moines North 20 

Lennx Brown & Eli Lusajo, Abraham Lincoln.jpg
Buy Now

Eli Lusajo had two rushing touchdowns and 73 yards passing, and Lennx Brown added 47 yards passing, 58 yards rushing and a touchdown. Brown also led the defense with two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. 

KMALAND IOWA 3A/4A FULL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9

Lewis Central 21 Glenwood 14

Harlan 40 Creston/O-M 0

ADM, Adel 12 Winterset 9

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41 Denison-Schleswig 14

Bishop Heelan Catholic 33 Storm Lake 30

Le Mars 30 Spencer 28

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7

Urbandale 55 Thomas Jefferson 6

Abraham Lincoln 45 Des Moines North 20

WDM Valley 69 Ames 7

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1

Ankeny 90 Sioux City North 7

Dowling Catholic 47 Des Moines Hoover 12

Sioux City East 38 Des Moines Lincoln 7 (Thursday)

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2

Fort Dodge 57 Sioux City West 0

Ankeny Centennial 28 Des Moines Roosevelt 7

Southeast Polk 49 Marshalltown 21