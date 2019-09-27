(KMAland) -- Recaps in 3A/4A KMAland football from wins by Glenwood, Harlan and Lewis Central.
3A-9: Glenwood 35 Winterset 28
Zach Carr had 134 yards rushing and four touchdowns and passed for 125 yards to lead Glenwood (4-1, 1-0) in a 21-point second half comeback.
3A-9: Harlan 41 ADM, Adel 28
Jonny Monson had 264 yard rushing, 207 yards passing and six total touchdowns (four rushing, two passing). Monson also had an interception on defense for the Cyclones (4-1, 1-0).
Joey Moser added four catches for 109 yards for Harlan. ADM’s Tate Stine-Smith had 251 yards passing, 79 yards rushing and three passing scores for the Tigers (3-2, 0-1).
3A-9: Lewis Central 48 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 8
Bryson Bowman rushed for 40 yards and two touchdowns and had a 53-yard receiving touchdown for Lewis Central (5-0, 1-0) in a fifth straight win.
Eli Loudon had 214 yards passing for Creston/O-M (2-3, 0-1).
3A-1: Spencer 34 Denison-Schleswig 12
Isaiah Spencer led Spencer (3-2, 1-0) with 217 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Denison-Schleswig (3-2, 0-1) lost for the first time in four weeks.
View all 3A/4A scores from KMAland districts below.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9
Glenwood 35 Winterset 28
Harlan 41 ADM, Adel 28
Lewis Central 48 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 8
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Spencer 34 Denison-Schleswig 12
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 29 Bishop Heelan Catholic 16
Storm Lake 36 Le Mars 30
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7
WDM Valley 73 Thomas Jefferson 0
Urbandale 56 Abraham Lincoln 0
Ames 52 Des Moines North 12
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Sioux City East 52 Des Moines Hoover 20
Des Moines Lincoln 63 Sioux City North 30
Dowling Catholic 24 Ankeny 14
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2
Des Moines Roosvelt 93 Sioux City West 0
Ankeny Centennial 42 Marshalltown 7
Southeast Polk 24 Fort Dodge 21