(KMAland) -- A big night for Glenwood, a monster win for Harlan and more from the night in 3A/4A Iowa KMAland.
3A-9: Glenwood 54 ADM, Adel 18
John Palmer had seven receptions for 155 yards and three scores, including an 85-yarder. Palmer also returned a kickoff for 92 yards and a touchdown.
Ryan Blum added four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown. Zach Carr finished the night with 227 yards and four touchdown passes and rushed for 76 yards.
3A-9: Harlan 14 Lewis Central 6
Jonathan Monson had 197 yards and a touchdown, and the Harlan defense stood tall in an upset win.
3A-9: Winterset 41 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 32
Dawson Forgy had 31 carries for 259 yards and two touchdowns, and Winterset took a wild win over the Panthers.
3A-1: Storm Lake 24 Denison-Schleswig 0
Storm Lake sophomore quarterback David Soto had 42 yards passing, 47 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground in a defensive slugfest.
4A-7: Ames 48 Thomas Jefferson 7
Cooper Downs threw for 140 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 70 yards and another score in the win for the Little Cyclones.
View all KMAland 3A/4A district action from Friday night below.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9
Glenwood 54 ADM, Adel 18
Harlan 14 Lewis Central 6
Winterset 41 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 32
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Storm Lake 24 Denison-Schleswig 0
Le Mars 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35 Spencer 13
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7
Ames 48 Thomas Jefferson 7
WDM Valley 49 Abraham Lincoln 6
Urbandale 47 Des Moines North 12
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Ankeny 42 Des Moines Lincoln 0
Dowling Catcholic 61 Sioux City East 7
Des Moines Hoover 46 Sioux City North 27
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2
Southeast Polk 75 Sioux City West 0
Ankeny Centennial 56 Fort Dodge 29
Des Moines Roosevelt 31 Marshalltown 15