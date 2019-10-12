Jonathan Monson, Harlan.jpg
(KMAland) -- A big night for Glenwood, a monster win for Harlan and more from the night in 3A/4A Iowa KMAland.

3A-9: Glenwood 54 ADM, Adel 18 

John Palmer, Glenwood.jpg
John Palmer had seven receptions for 155 yards and three scores, including an 85-yarder. Palmer also returned a kickoff for 92 yards and a touchdown. 

Ryan Blum added four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown. Zach Carr finished the night with 227 yards and four touchdown passes and rushed for 76 yards.

3A-9: Harlan 14 Lewis Central 6  

Jonathan Monson had 197 yards and a touchdown, and the Harlan defense stood tall in an upset win.

3A-9: Winterset 41 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 32 

Dawson Forgy, Winterset.jpg
Dawson Forgy had 31 carries for 259 yards and two touchdowns, and Winterset took a wild win over the Panthers.

3A-1: Storm Lake 24 Denison-Schleswig 0 

David Soto, Storm Lake.jpg
Storm Lake sophomore quarterback David Soto had 42 yards passing, 47 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground in a defensive slugfest.

4A-7: Ames 48 Thomas Jefferson 7 

Cooper Downs, Ames.jpg
Cooper Downs threw for 140 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 70 yards and another score in the win for the Little Cyclones.

View all KMAland 3A/4A district action from Friday night below.

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 9

Glenwood 54 ADM, Adel 18

Harlan 14 Lewis Central 6 

Winterset 41 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 32

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1

Storm Lake 24 Denison-Schleswig 0

Le Mars 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35 Spencer 13

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 7

Ames 48 Thomas Jefferson 7

WDM Valley 49 Abraham Lincoln 6

Urbandale 47 Des Moines North 12

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1

Ankeny 42 Des Moines Lincoln 0

Dowling Catcholic 61 Sioux City East 7

Des Moines Hoover 46 Sioux City North 27

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2

Southeast Polk 75 Sioux City West 0

Ankeny Centennial 56 Fort Dodge 29

Des Moines Roosevelt 31 Marshalltown 15