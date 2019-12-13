KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- The High School Basketball Connection Show airs every Friday during the high school basketball season on KMA. Derek Martin and Ryan Matheny are in the studio starting at 6:30 with updates from multiple sites around KMAland.

Continue to refresh the page for updated scores throughout the night on the KMAland Live Basketball Scoreboard. For a full scoreboard through the night, checkout our Basketball Scoreboard Page.

Girls

Glenwood 71 Clarinda 5 3rd

Red Oak 36 Kuemper Catholic 20 3rd 

Lewis Central 31 St. Albert 20 3rd

Harlan 24 Denison-Schleswig 23 3rd

Stanton 47 East Mills 36 3rd

Sidney 53 Griswold 12 3rd

AHSTW 44 Audubon 42 4th

IKM-Manning 67 Tri-Center 15 4th

Riverside 33 Missouri Valley 21 3rd

Logan-Magnolia 42 Treynor 18 4th

Martensdale-St. Marys 34 Southwest Valley 23 3rd

Abraham Lincoln 46 Thomas Jefferson 29 4th

East Atchison 31 North Andrew 16 2nd

Maryville 22 Platte Valley 12 3rd

Johnson-Brock 25 Falls City 22 3rd

Boys

Glenwood Clarinda

Kuemper Catholic Red Oak

St. Albert Lewis Central

Denison-Schleswig Harlan

Stanton East Mills

Griswold Sidney

Clarinda Academy Fremont-Mills

Audubon AHSTW

Tri-Center IKM-Manning

Riverside Missouri Valley

Treynor Logan-Magnolia

Martensdale-St. Marys Southwest Valley

Abraham Lincoln Thomas Jefferson

North Andrew East Atchison

Platte Valley Maryville

Falls City Johnson-Brock