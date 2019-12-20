KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- The High School Basketball Connection Show airs every Friday during the high school basketball season on KMA. Derek Martin and Ryan Matheny are in the studio starting at 6:30 with updates from multiple sites around KMAland.

Continue to refresh the page for updated scores throughout the night on the KMAland Live Basketball Scoreboard. For a full scoreboard through the night, checkout our Basketball Scoreboard Page.

Girls

St. Albert 61 Shenandoah 36 Final

Denison-Schleswig 32 Clarinda 11 3rd

Red Oak 36 Harlan 34 3rd

Glenwood 71 Creston 53 Final

Lewis Central 57 Atlantic 40 Final

East Mills 43 Griswold 21 4th

Sidney 45 Essex 21 3rd

Stanton 43 Fremont-Mills 30 4th

IKM-Manning 37 Treynor 32 Final

West Monona 78 Underwood 53 Final

Exira/EHK 82 West Harrison 22 Final

Abraham Lincoln 56 Sioux City West 35 Final

Elkhorn 54 Nebraska City 28 4th

Boys

Underwood 36 West Monona 21 3rd

Abraham Lincoln 11 Sioux City West 7 1st

Benton Maryville