(KMAland) -- The High School Basketball Connection Show airs every Friday during the high school basketball season on KMA. Derek Martin and Ryan Matheny are in the studio starting at 6:30 with updates from multiple sites around KMAland.

Continue to refresh the page for updated scores throughout the night on the KMAland Live Basketball Scoreboard. For a full scoreboard through the night, checkout our Basketball Scoreboard Page.

Girls

Harlan 58 Shenandoah 28 Final

St. Albert 58 Clarinda 30 Final

Red Oak 57 Lewis Central 56 Final

Glenwood 71 Atlantic 45 Final

Sidney 60 Stanton 51 Final

Fremont-Mills 61 Essex 11 Final

AHSTW 39 Underwood 31 Final

Audubon 58 Tri-Center 21 Final

Mount Ayr 59 Southwest Valley 44 Final

Lenox 33 Bedford 26 Final

CAM 68 West Harrison 53 Final

Syracuse 55 Falls City 28 Final

Osborn 23 DeKalb 20 3rd

East Atchison South Holt

Boys

Shenandoah Harlan

St. Albert Clarinda

Lewis Central Red Oak

Atlantic Glenwood

Stanton Sidney

Essex Fremont-Mills

AHSTW Underwood

Tri-Center 19 Audubon 10 1st

Southwest Valley Mount Ayr

Bedford 6 Lenox 0 1st

West Harrison CAM

Falls City Syracuse

Northeast Nodaway 62 West Nodaway 50 Final

Bishop LeBlond 44 Rock Port 37 4th

North Nodaway St. Joseph Christian