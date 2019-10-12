(KMAland) -- Halftime wins for East Atchison, SW Livingston and Mound City and another monster night for Steven Willhite of Pattonsburg in KMAland Missouri 8-man action.
8-MAN: East Atchison 62 Stewartsville 0
Briacin Bywater took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown and scored three more times - twice rushing, once receiving - in the win for the Wolves.
Jake McEnaney added three touchdowns for 7-0 East Atchison.
8-MAN: Southwest Livingston 62 Rock Port 12
Mack Anderson had 318 yards rushing and eight touchdowns while also throwing for 66 yards in leading Southwest Livingston to a sixth straight win.
8-MAN: Mound City 46 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 0
TJ Hopkins had 119 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and Dylan George added four total offensive touchdowns for the Panthers.
8-MAN: Pattonsburg 82 Worth County 50
Steven Willhite threw for 606 yards and 12 touchdowns, including 215 yards and six scores to Patrick Cowley, who also had an interception on defense. Dakota Eaton had 12 receptions for 182 yards and a touchdown and an interception of his own.
Alex Rinehart scored four rushing touchdowns for Worth County.
View the KMAland Missouri scores from Friday night below.
MISSOURI 8-MAN
East Atchison 62 Stewartsville 0
Southwest Livingston 62 Rock Port 12
North-West Nodaway 58 Bishop LeBlond 52
Mound City 46 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 0
Pattonsburg 82 Worth County 50
Stanberry 22 North Shelby 16
North Andrew 68 Albany 32
DeKalb (3-3) at Platte Valley (1-5) (Saturday)
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Benton 36 St. Pius X 6
Savannah 49 Chillicothe 14
Lafayette 35 Cameron 21
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8
Richmond 36 Holden 20
Lathrop 69 North Platte 6
Lexington 60 Carrollton 19
Brookfield 36 Macon 22
Lawson 48 East Buchanan 8
Christ Prep Academy (5-1) at St. Joseph Christian (0-4) (Saturday)