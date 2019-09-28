(KMAland) -- Recaps from wins in Missouri for East Atchison, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt, Pattonsburg and Maryville.
8-MAN: East Atchison 54 Rock Port 8
Jake McEnaney rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more to lead East Atchison (5-0). Braden Graves added two rushing scores, two PATs and had an interception on defense.
Ian Hedlund picked up a 60-yard touchdown receptions, and Josh Smith had a 44-yard receiving score.
Rock Port dropped to 3-2 on the season, ending their three-game win streak.
8-MAN: South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 48 DeKalb 18
Drew Quinlin had 164 yards rushing, 85 yards passing and seven total touchdowns (4 rushing, 3 passing) for South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (2-3).
8-MAN: Pattonsburg 58 Stanberry 6
Steven Willhite threw for 553 yards and eight touchdowns, and Dakota Eaton had 14 receptions for 328 yards and three scores for Pattonsburg (5-0). Patrick Cowley added seven catches for 131 yards and three scores.
MEC: Maryville 61 Cameron 0
Aiden Cullin and Trey Houchin had two rushing touchdowns each for Maryville (4-1) in their fourth straight win. Ben Walker added touchdown passes to Jacob Davenport, Mark Gustafson and Deon Metezier.
View all KMAland Missouri scores below.
CLASS 8-MAN
East Atchison 54 Rock Port 8
Mound City 48 North-West Nodaway 0
Albany 70 Platte Valley 42
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 48 DeKalb 18
Southwest Livingston 48 Stewartsville 0
North Shelby 46 North Andrew 36
Worth County 42 King City 6
Pattonsburg 58 Stanberry 6
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 61 Cameron 0
Savannah 58 Benton 14
St. Pius X at Chillicothe POSTPONED
Carnahan at Lafayette (NC) SATURDAY
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8
Lathrop 47 West Platte 0
Centralia 34 Brookfield 0
Lexington 46 Holden 16
St. Joseph Christian at Lighthouse Sr. High SATURDAY
Lawson 41 North Platte 6
Lafayette County 26 Richmond 16
Princeton at Trenton PPD