Jake McEnaney, Braden Graves, Ian Hedlund, Josh Smith, East Atchison.jpg
Buy Now

Jake McEnaney, Braden Graves, Ian Hedlund, Josh Smith, East Atchison

(KMAland) -- Recaps from wins in Missouri for East Atchison, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt, Pattonsburg and Maryville.

8-MAN: East Atchison 54 Rock Port 8 

Jake McEnaney rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more to lead East Atchison (5-0). Braden Graves added two rushing scores, two PATs and had an interception on defense.

Ian Hedlund picked up a 60-yard touchdown receptions, and Josh Smith had a 44-yard receiving score.

Rock Port dropped to 3-2 on the season, ending their three-game win streak.

8-MAN: South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 48 DeKalb 18  

Drew Quinlin, SHNH.jpg
Buy Now

Drew Quinlin had 164 yards rushing, 85 yards passing and seven total touchdowns (4 rushing, 3 passing) for South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (2-3).

8-MAN: Pattonsburg 58 Stanberry 6 

Steven Willhite & Dakota Eaton, Pattonsburg.jpg
Buy Now

Steven Willhite threw for 553 yards and eight touchdowns, and Dakota Eaton had 14 receptions for 328 yards and three scores for Pattonsburg (5-0). Patrick Cowley added seven catches for 131 yards and three scores.

MEC: Maryville 61 Cameron 0

Aiden Cullin and Trey Houchin had two rushing touchdowns each for Maryville (4-1) in their fourth straight win. Ben Walker added touchdown passes to Jacob Davenport, Mark Gustafson and Deon Metezier.

View all KMAland Missouri scores below.

CLASS 8-MAN

East Atchison 54 Rock Port 8

Mound City 48 North-West Nodaway 0

Albany 70 Platte Valley 42

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 48 DeKalb 18

Southwest Livingston 48 Stewartsville 0

North Shelby 46 North Andrew 36

Worth County 42 King City 6

Pattonsburg 58 Stanberry 6

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville 61 Cameron 0

Savannah 58 Benton 14

St. Pius X at Chillicothe POSTPONED

Carnahan at Lafayette (NC) SATURDAY 

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8

Lathrop 47 West Platte 0

Centralia 34 Brookfield 0

Lexington 46 Holden 16

St. Joseph Christian at Lighthouse Sr. High SATURDAY

Lawson 41 North Platte 6

Lafayette County 26 Richmond 16

Princeton at Trenton PPD