(KMAland) -- East Atchison clinched the 275, Maryville clinched the MEC, Mound City rolled, Worth County beat Stanberry and more from the night in KMAland Missouri football.
East Atchison 48 Platte Valley 0
Jake McEnaney had four touchdowns, including two rushing and two passing, and Briacin Bywater finished with two rushing scores of his own.
Ian Hedlund two receiving touchdowns, and East Atchison finished out the regular season at 9-0 and clinched an outright 275 Conference title.
Mound City 52 Rock Port 0
Dylan George rushed for 109 yards and four touchdowns, and Landon Poppa had 149 yards rushing and two scores for Mound City.
Worth County 48 Stanberry 28
Aydan Gladstone had 128 yards passing, 145 yards rushing and three total touchdowns to lead Worth County.
Alex Rinehart pitched in 116 yards and two scores for the Tigers.
Collin Sager led Stanberry with eight receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns and pitched in 48 yards rushing and two more scores. Austin Schwebach threw for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Maryville 47 Lafayette 6
Maryville clinched an outright Midland Empire Conference championship, and Matt Webb won his 100th game as head coach for the Spoofhounds.
KMALAND MISSOURI FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 8-MAN
East Atchison 48 Platte Valley 0
Mound City 52 Rock Port 0
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 69 North-West Nodaway 24
Worth County 48 Stanberry 28
Southwest Livingston 68 King City 14
Liberal 58 Bishop LeBlond 25
North Andrew 66 Braymer 0
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 47 Lafayette 6
Savannah 60 St. Pius X 0
Chillicothe 42 Benton 7
Cameron 56 St. Joseph Christian 0 (NC)
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8
Trenton 42 Maysville 29
Mid-Buchanan 28 Lawson 6
Richmond 38 Lexington 28
Clark County 39 Brookfield 6
Lathrop 56 East Buchanan 12