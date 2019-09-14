(KMAland) -- Jake McEnaney had seven touchdowns to win the Jennie Ed Sports Med Player of the Night while Rock Port, Mound City and Pattonsburg were other Missouri winners on Friday.
East Atchison 62 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 27
Jake McEnaney threw for six touchdowns and rushed for another to earn the Jennie Ed Sports Med Player of the Night and lead East Atchison to a 3-0 start.
Ian Hedlund was on the receiving end of five receiving scores in the win.
Rock Port 74 Stewartsville 50
Joey Herron rushed for 305 yards and four touchdowns and also scored a receiving touchdown for Rock Port (2-1).
Colten Stevens added 93 yards and three touchdowns of his own in the win.
Cross Bryan had 306 yards passing and seven touchdowns for Stewartsville (1-2). Cain Rush added 107 yards rushing, 87 receiving and three total touchdowns, and Keaton Nelson finished with six receptions for 125 yards and three scores.
Mound City 62 Albany 14
Dylan George had 102 yards and five total touchdowns, including three on the ground, one through the air and a pick-six on defense for Mound City (3-0).
TJ Hopkins added 95 yards rushing and two scores.
Albany’s Dawson Butterfield had 99 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries as the Warriors dropped to 2-1.
Pattonsburg 68 North Andrew 62
Steven Willhite threw for 503 yards, rushed for 151 more and combined to account for eight total touchdowns (four rushing, four passing) to lead Pattonsburg to 3-0.
North Andrew dropped to 2-1 with the loss.
View the complete Missouri KMAland scoreboard below.
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 49 Chillicothe 12
Lafayette 40 Benton 13
St. Pius X 35 Cameron 28
Savannah 43 Bristow (OK) 42
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8
Brookfield 14 Marceline 7
Lathrop 49 Mid-Buchanan 0
Lawson 40 West Platte 14
Lexington 44 Wellington-Napoleon 6
Richmond 32 Pleasant Hill 28
Gallatin 24 Trenton 0