(KMAland) -- East Atchison beat the reigning champs, Herron ran Rock Port to another win, North Andrew rolled Stanberry, Maryville took down Benton & more in KMAland Missouri football.

8-MAN: East Atchison 58 Mound City 50 

Jake McEnaney threw had four rushing touchdowns and two passing scores - both to Gus Hurst - to lead East Atchison (6-0) in a thrilling victory.

8-MAN: Rock Port 36 King City 16 

Rock Port’s Joey Herron had 168 yards and three touchdowns on the gourd, and Colten Stevens added 45 yards of his own.

Cayden Criger had a pick-six for the Jays while Zeke Fisher had a touchdown pass and touchdown run in the victory.

8-MAN: North Andrew 52 Stanberry 12  

Jaden Baker had 142 yards passing and four touchdowns through the air and added a rushing touchdown for the Cardinals. Baker also had two interceptions on defense.

Carson Thomas had 67 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Clayton Linville had three receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns. 

Gavin Cameron topped Stanberry with 52 yards rushing and a touchdown. 

11-MAN: Maryville 47 Benton 7 

Aiden Cullin rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries for Maryville (5-1, 4-0) in their fifth straight win.

MISSOURI FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 8-MAN

East Atchison 58 Mound City 50

Rock Port 36 King City 16

DeKalb 42 North-West Nodaway 14

Southwest Livingston 58 Platte Valley 12

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 57 Stewartsville 12

North Andrew 52 Stanberry 12

Worth County 28 Orrick 6

Liberal 68 Bishop LeBlond 55

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville 47 Benton 7

Savannah 55 Cameron 7 

Chillicothe 14 Lafayette 13

St. Pius X 48 St. Joseph Christian 7

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8

Brookfield 33 Highland 0

Richmond 57 Carrollton 8

Lathrop 38 Lawson 13

Knob Noster 22 Lexington 14

Milan 30 Trenton 14