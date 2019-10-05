(KMAland) -- East Atchison beat the reigning champs, Herron ran Rock Port to another win, North Andrew rolled Stanberry, Maryville took down Benton & more in KMAland Missouri football.
8-MAN: East Atchison 58 Mound City 50
Jake McEnaney threw had four rushing touchdowns and two passing scores - both to Gus Hurst - to lead East Atchison (6-0) in a thrilling victory.
8-MAN: Rock Port 36 King City 16
Rock Port’s Joey Herron had 168 yards and three touchdowns on the gourd, and Colten Stevens added 45 yards of his own.
Cayden Criger had a pick-six for the Jays while Zeke Fisher had a touchdown pass and touchdown run in the victory.
8-MAN: North Andrew 52 Stanberry 12
Jaden Baker had 142 yards passing and four touchdowns through the air and added a rushing touchdown for the Cardinals. Baker also had two interceptions on defense.
Carson Thomas had 67 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Clayton Linville had three receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns.
Gavin Cameron topped Stanberry with 52 yards rushing and a touchdown.
11-MAN: Maryville 47 Benton 7
Aiden Cullin rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries for Maryville (5-1, 4-0) in their fifth straight win.
MISSOURI FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 8-MAN
East Atchison 58 Mound City 50
Rock Port 36 King City 16
DeKalb 42 North-West Nodaway 14
Southwest Livingston 58 Platte Valley 12
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 57 Stewartsville 12
North Andrew 52 Stanberry 12
Worth County 28 Orrick 6
Liberal 68 Bishop LeBlond 55
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 47 Benton 7
Savannah 55 Cameron 7
Chillicothe 14 Lafayette 13
St. Pius X 48 St. Joseph Christian 7
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8
Brookfield 33 Highland 0
Richmond 57 Carrollton 8
Lathrop 38 Lawson 13
Knob Noster 22 Lexington 14
Milan 30 Trenton 14