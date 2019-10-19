(KMAland) -- East Atchison moved to 8-0, Quinlin had seven TDs for SHNH, Baker had a big night for North Andrew & Maryville clinched at least a share of the MEC.
8-MAN: East Atchison 80 Stanberry 12
Jake McEnaney had four touchdowns, including two through the air and two on the ground, to send East Atchison to an 8th straight win.
Briacin Bywater and Kaylin Merriweather added two rushing touchdowns each for the Wolves.
8-MAN: South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 54 Rock Port 26
Drew Quinlin rushed for 115 yards, passed for 68 and had seven total touchdowns (5 rushing, 2 passing), and Houston Coleman had 77 yards and a touchdown on the ground for the Spartans.
Rock Port’s Joey Herron had 125 yards rushing and two scores.
8-MAN: North Andrew 86 Worth County 46
Jaden Baker led North Andrew with 187 yards passing and four touchdowns through the air and four more scores and 105 yards on the ground. Brayden Brincks pitched in 154 yards on seven carries, and Carson Thomas had two rushing touchdowns.
Worth County’s Aydan Gladstone had 172 yards and two touchdowns passing. He also rushed for 93 yards and two more touchdowns. Alex Reinhardt added a touchdown rushing and receiving.
MEC: Maryville 28 Savannah 14
Ben Walker had 140 yards passing and a touchdown and rushed for 78 yards for Maryville in the win. The Spoofhounds clinch at least a share of the MEC with the win.
FULL KMALAND MISSOURI SCOREBOARD
Lafayette 46 St. Pius X 13
Cameron 39 Benton 28
Chillicothe 35 Wyandotte, Kan. 7 (NC)
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8
South Shelby 28 Brookfield 20
Trenton 48 Polo 12
Lafayette County 14 Lexington 6
Lathrop 61 Plattsburg 0
Lawson 36 Penney 7
Richmond 50 Knob Noster 7
St. Joseph Christian St. Mary’s Academy Kan.