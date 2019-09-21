Chase Neptune & Mack Anderson, Southwest Livingston.jpg
Pictured: Chase Neptune & Mack Anderson, Southwest Livingston

(KMAland) -- Southwest Livingston and Mack Anderson upset Mound City, Briacin Bywater and Joey Herron had big nights on the ground, Deon Metezier led Maryville and more from the night in KMAland Missouri action.

East Atchison 50 DeKalb 20 

Briacin Bywater, East Atchison.jpg
Pictured: Briacin Bywater, East Atchison

Briacin Bywater rushed for 191 yards, received for 69 and one touchdown of each in another East Atchison (4-0) win on Friday evening.

Jake McEnaney added 159 yards passing, 25 yards rushing and five total touchdowns for the Wolves in the victory.

Darrin McElfresh had 155 yards rushing and two scores for DeKalb (2-2).

Rock Port 52 North-West Nodaway 6 

Joey Herron, Rock Port.jpg
Pictured: Joey Herron, Rock Port

Joey Herron rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns, and Colten Stevens added 54 yards and a score for Rock Port (3-1) in their third straight win. Alex Burke also had two scores in the win.

North-West Nodaway’s Karson Oberhausen had 68 yards and a touchdown.

Southwest Livingston 58 Mound City 34

Southwest Livingston (3-1) snapped Mound City’s 16-game win streak and toppled the No. 1 team in the state in the process.

Mack Anderson had 303 yards rushing and five touchdowns and another 163 yards passing and three more scores in the win. Chase Neptune added four catches for 118 yards and three touchdowns.

Mound City (3-1) fell from the ranks of the unbeaten despite a nice game for Landon Poppa, who had 87 yards rushing, 82 yards passing and three total touchdowns.

Worth County 82 Albany 42 

Alex Rinehart & Andrew Alarcon, Worth County.jpg
Pictured: Alex Rinehart & Andrew Alarcon, Worth County

Alex Rinehart (120 yards, 4 TD) and Andrew Alarcon (110 yards, 5 TD) combined for 330 yards rushing and nine touchdowns to lead Worth County (3-1). Albany dropped to 2-2.

Maryville 62 St. Pius X 6 

Deon Metezier, Maryville.jpg
Pictured: Deon Metezier, Maryville

Deon Metezier returned the opening kick for 82 yards and a touchdown and added two receiving scores to lead the Spoofhounds (3-1, 2-0) over St. Pius X (2-2, 1-1).

View the full KMAland Missouri scoreboard below.

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-MAN

East Atchison 50 DeKalb 20

Rock Port 52 Northwest Nodaway 6 

Southwest Livingston 58 Mound City 34 

South Holt-Nodaway Valley 58 Platte Valley 

North Andrew 62 Osceola 20 

Stanberry 66 Bishop LeBlond 34

Worth County 82 Albany 42

Orrick 60 Stewartsville 14

Pattonsburg 78 King City 52 

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville 62 St. Pius X 6 

Chillicothe 42 Cameron 25

Savannah 40 Lafayette 21

Benton 34 Adrian 17

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8

Lathrop 49 Penney 13

Lexington 38 Brookfield 14 

Lawson 38 Plattsburg 0

Excelsior Springs 28 Richmond 14 

Putnam County 30 Trenton 26