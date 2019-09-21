Eli Southard & Jordan Williams, Nebraska City.jpg
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City and Auburn both picked up big wins on Friday evening in KMAland Nebraska football action.

Nebraska City 35 Raymond Central 28  

Eli Southard had six receptions for 198 yards and three touchdowns, and Jordan Williams passed for 292 yards and had four total touchdowns (3 passing, 1 rushing). 

Auburn 63 Omaha Concordia 14 

Connor Clark, Auburn.jpg
Connor Clark had four rushing touchdowns on offense and an interception on defense for Auburn (1-3). Brody Darnell added two rushing scores and a passing touchdown, and Ryan Dixon returned the opening kick 88 yards for a touchdown and added a 55-yard touchdown reception.

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-MAN

Mount Michael Benedictine 17 Plattsmouth 7

Oakland-Craig 68 Syracuse 0

Wilber-Clatonia 21 Louisville 0 

Wahoo 61 Platteview 0 

Johnson County Central 28 Yutan 14

Fairbury 28 Falls City 7 

Gross Catholic 48 Schuyler 6

Norris 42 Blair 22 

Skutt Catholic 28 York 7

Roncali Catholic 56 Ralston 14

Waverly 57 Lexington 7 

Bennington 35 Seward 26

Crete 43 South Sioux City 6

Ashland-Greenwood 46 Boys Town 14 

Bishop Neumann 35 Lincoln Christian 0 

Milford 27 Lincoln Lutheran 21 

Boone Central/Newman Grove 7 Arlington 6

West Point-Beemer 25 Douglas County West 18 

Fort Calhoun 21 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 10

Tekamah-Herman 45 Conestoga 8 

Sandy Creek 35 Freeman 19

St. Paul 50 Malcolm 7 

Archbishop Bergan 65 Stanton 6

BRLD 40 Norfolk Catholic 32

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-MAN

BDS 26 Lourdes Central Catholic 18 

Tri County 64 Meridian 0

Johnson-Brock 34 Lawrence-Nelson 26

Southern 20 Palmyra 14

Thayer Central 68 Exeter-Milligan/Friend 50 

Clarkson/Leigh 64 Parkview Christian 20 

KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-MAN

Harvard 57 Sterling 34 

Eustis-Farnam 49 Deshler 26

McCool Junction 63 Silver Lake 15 

METRO

Papillion-LaVista 32 Bellevue East 15

Omaha Burke 31 Omaha North 27 

Kearney 22 Papillion-La Vista South 6

Bellevue West 36 Elkhorn South 13

Omaha Central 56 Omaha Bryan 0 

Lincoln North Star 32 Omaha South 20 

Omaha Northwest 19 Omaha Benson 12

Millard West 25 Millard South 14 

Omaha Westside 41 Gretna 0

Elkhorn 28 Lincoln Southwest 14 