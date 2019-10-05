(KMAland) -- Nebraska City took down Auburn, Lourdes rolled, Plattsmouth fell to Norris, Platteview dropped a tight battle and more from the night in KMAland Nebraska football.
B-2: Norris 27 Plattsmouth 16
Ashton Hausmann had 33 yards rushing on offense plus five tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and a pick-six on defense to lead Norris.
C1-1: Nebraska City 37 Auburn 22
Nebraska City’s Riley Wehling had 85 yards rushing and a touchdown.
C1-2: Boys Town 15 Platteview 7
Armond Hill had 12 tackles and a pick on defense, and he also rushed for a touchdown on offense. Carlos Goertz, meanwhile, was 3-for-3 in field goals from 31, 34 and 37 yards.
C2-1: Wilber-Clatonia 49 Johnson County Central 6
Coy Rosentreader had two touchdown passes while Will Chica, Tad Moldenhauer, Mitchell Thompson and Mason Zimmerman all scored touchdowns for the Wolverines (4-2, 2-0).
Uriel Cabrales broke a 42-yard touchdown run for Johnson County Central’s lone score.
D1-2: Lourdes Central Catholic 60 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 14
Aidan Aldana had four touchdown runs, and Joseph Kearney added a pair of touchdown runs of his own for the Knights (2-4, 1-1).
NEBRASKA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Norris 27 Plattsmouth 16
Skutt Catholic 42 Ralston 7
Waverly 43 Gross Catholic 21
CLASS B DISTRICT 1
Roncalli Catholic 34 Mount Michael Benedictine 31
Blair 62 Schuyler 0
Bennington 72 South Sioux City 25
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Nebraska City 37 Auburn 22
Ashland-Greenwood 38 Falls City 7
Lincoln Lutheran 20 Lincoln Christian 7
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Boys Town 15 Platteview 7
Omaha Concordia 32 Douglas County West 12
Fort Calhoun 26 Arlington 20 — OT
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Conestoga 27 Syracuse 8
Wilber-Clatonia 49 Johnson County Central 6
Malcolm 34 Freeman 6
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
Oakland-Craig 54 Louisville 0
BRLD 65 Tekamah-Herman 20
Archbishop Bergan 20 Yutan 7
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
BDS 50 Tri County 12
Southern 60 Thayer Central 48
Palmyra 54 Humboldt-TRS 18
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Lourdes Central Catholic 60 Omaha Brownell Talbot 14
Elmwood-Murdock 38 Weeping Water 30 — OT
CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Johnson-Brock 46 Diller-Odell 8
Falls City Sacred Heart 59 Parkview Christian 14
Meridian 64 Pawnee City 12
CLASS D6 DISTRICT 2
Dorchester 58 Lewiston 24
McCool Junction 85 Deshler 8 (Thursday)
METRO
Lincoln Southeast 51 Bellevue East 7
Bellevue West 56 Norfolk 7
Creighton Prep 16 Columbus 14
Millard South 26 Elkhorn South 21
Millard West 23 Kearney 13
Lincoln Southwest 50 Omaha Benson 0
Grand Island 69 Omaha Bryan 0
Lincoln Pius X 24 Omaha Central 9
Omaha North 41 Papillion-LaVista South 26
Omaha Westside 77 Omaha Northwest 6
Omaha South 28 Lincoln Northeast 21
Papillion-LaVista 37 Fremont 27
Millard North 55 Elkhorn 14 (Thursday)
Omaha Burke 33 Gretna 0 (Thursday)