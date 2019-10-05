Riley Wehling, Nebraska City.jpg
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City took down Auburn, Lourdes rolled, Plattsmouth fell to Norris, Platteview dropped a tight battle and more from the night in KMAland Nebraska football.

B-2: Norris 27 Plattsmouth 16 

Ashton Hausmann had 33 yards rushing on offense plus five tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and a pick-six on defense to lead Norris.

C1-1: Nebraska City 37 Auburn 22 

Nebraska City’s Riley Wehling had 85 yards rushing and a touchdown.

C1-2: Boys Town 15 Platteview 7 

Armond Hill had 12 tackles and a pick on defense, and he also rushed for a touchdown on offense. Carlos Goertz, meanwhile, was 3-for-3 in field goals from 31, 34 and 37 yards.

C2-1: Wilber-Clatonia 49 Johnson County Central 6 

Coy Rosentreader had two touchdown passes while Will Chica, Tad Moldenhauer, Mitchell Thompson and Mason Zimmerman all scored touchdowns for the Wolverines (4-2, 2-0).

Uriel Cabrales broke a 42-yard touchdown run for Johnson County Central’s lone score.

D1-2: Lourdes Central Catholic 60 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 14 

Aidan Aldana had four touchdown runs, and Joseph Kearney added a pair of touchdown runs of his own for the Knights (2-4, 1-1).

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS B DISTRICT 2

Norris 27 Plattsmouth 16

Skutt Catholic 42 Ralston 7

Waverly 43 Gross Catholic 21

CLASS B DISTRICT 1

Roncalli Catholic 34 Mount Michael Benedictine 31

Blair 62 Schuyler 0

Bennington 72 South Sioux City 25

CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1

Nebraska City 37 Auburn 22

Ashland-Greenwood 38 Falls City 7

Lincoln Lutheran 20 Lincoln Christian 7

CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2

Boys Town 15 Platteview 7 

Omaha Concordia 32 Douglas County West 12

Fort Calhoun 26 Arlington 20 — OT

CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1

Conestoga 27 Syracuse 8

Wilber-Clatonia 49 Johnson County Central 6

Malcolm 34 Freeman 6

CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2

Oakland-Craig 54 Louisville 0

BRLD 65 Tekamah-Herman 20

Archbishop Bergan 20 Yutan 7

CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1 

BDS 50 Tri County 12

Southern 60 Thayer Central 48

Palmyra 54 Humboldt-TRS 18

CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2 

Lourdes Central Catholic 60 Omaha Brownell Talbot 14

Elmwood-Murdock 38 Weeping Water 30 — OT

CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1

Johnson-Brock 46 Diller-Odell 8

Falls City Sacred Heart 59 Parkview Christian 14

Meridian 64 Pawnee City 12

CLASS D6 DISTRICT 2

Dorchester 58 Lewiston 24

McCool Junction 85 Deshler 8 (Thursday)

METRO

Lincoln Southeast 51 Bellevue East 7

Bellevue West 56 Norfolk 7

Creighton Prep 16 Columbus 14

Millard South 26 Elkhorn South 21

Millard West 23 Kearney 13

Lincoln Southwest 50 Omaha Benson 0

Grand Island 69 Omaha Bryan 0

Lincoln Pius X 24 Omaha Central 9

Omaha North 41 Papillion-LaVista South 26

Omaha Westside 77 Omaha Northwest 6

Omaha South 28 Lincoln Northeast 21

Papillion-LaVista 37 Fremont 27

Millard North 55 Elkhorn 14 (Thursday)

Omaha Burke 33 Gretna 0 (Thursday)