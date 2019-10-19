(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood stayed undefeated, Palmyra outscored Weeping Water & Johnson-Brock picked up their sixth straight win.
B-2: Waverly 29 Plattsmouth 7
Waverly pulled away late behind a big night from Mason Nieman, who had 60 yards rushing, 106 yards passing and three total touchdowns.
C1-1: Ashland-Greenwood 53 Nebraska City 13
Ashland-Greenwood had 556 yards of offense, led by 166 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground by Bryce Kittrell. Hunter Washburn added three touchdown passes. Defensively, the Bluejays had four interceptions and five sacks.
Jordan Williams threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns for Nebraska City. Eli Southard had five receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
C1-2: Arlington 14 Platteview 7
Jesse Thompson led Arlington with 82 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Logan Kirk pitched in 69 yards rushing and another score.
D1-2: Palmyra 62 Weeping Water 60
Dominic Darrah had 190 yards rushing, 110 yards passing and eight total touchdowns (6 rushing, 2 passing) to lead Palmyra.
Nolan Blevins topped Weeping Water with five total touchdowns and Hunter Mortimer had a passing touchdown and three rushing scores.
D2-1: Johnson-Brock 58 Meridian 8
Caleb Fossenbarger threw five touchdowns, and Ty Hahn had three receiving touchdowns for the Eagles. Hahn also had a pick-six on defense.
FULL KMALAND NEBRASKA SCOREBOARD
CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Norris 41 Ralston 9
Skutt Catholic 47 Gross Catholic 6
CLASS B DISTRICT 1
Bennington 41 Blair 14
Mount Michael Benedictine 38 South Sioux City 6
Roncalli Catholic 49 Schuyler 7
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Ashland-Greenwood 53 Nebraska City 13
Auburn 29 Lincoln Christian 17
Lincoln Lutheran 31 Falls City 16
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Arlington 14 Platteview 7
Fort Calhoun 41 Omaha Concordia 6
Boys Town 50 Douglas County West 0
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Freeman 13 Syracuse 0
Malcolm 55 Johnson County Central 14
Wilber-Clatonia 76 Conestoga 0
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
Tekamah-Herman 32 Louisville 22
BRLD 42 Archbishop Bergan 36 — OT
Oakland-Craig Yutan
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Southern 22 Tri County 18
Thayer Central 46 Humboldt-TRS 36
BDS 34 Cross County 20 (ND)
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Palmyra 62 Weeping Water 60
Elmwood-Murdock 76 Brownell-Talbot 24
CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Johnson-Brock 58 Meridian 8
Falls City Sacred Heart 50 Pawnee City 6
Parkview Christian 98 Diller-Odell 70
CLASS D6 DISTRICT 2
Sterling 70 Lewiston 19
McCool Junction 66 Dorchester 12
Deshler 46 Hampton 6 (ND)
METRO
Millard South 46 Creighton Prep 23
Papillion-LaVista 23 Elkhorn 7
Elkhorn South 76 Omaha Northwest 7
Gretna 35 Fremont 7
Omaha Burke 28 Millard North 14
North Platte 54 Omaha Benson 0
Lincoln North Star 47 Omaha Bryan 8
Omaha Central 38 Omaha South 12
Westside 50 Columbus 0
Lincoln Southeast 40 Papillion-LaVista South 13
Millard West 43 Lincoln East 14 (Thursday)
Bellevue West 57 Omaha North 6 (Thursday)
Bellevue East 41 Lincoln Northeast 25 (Thursday)