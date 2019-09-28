(KMAland) -- Tough nights for Plattsmouth, Nebraska City and Lourdes Central Catholic, but Platteview rolled to a win on Friday in KMAland Nebraska.
B-2: Skutt Catholic 34 Plattsmouth 0
Tyson Gordon had eight carries for 147 yards and a touchdown, and he threw for 179 yards and three more scores to lead Skutt (5-0, 1-0). Plattsmouth dropped to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the district.
C1-1: Lincoln Lutheran 62 Nebraska City 20
Josh Duitsman threw for 239 yards and six touchdowns and added 70 yards on the ground for Lincoln Lutheran (2-3, 1-0). Nebraska City dropped to 2-3 and 0-1.
C1-2: Platteview 44 Douglas County West 6
The starting offensive line of Jace Mahoney, Cody Metzger, Byron Ehrke, Grant Mitchell and Paxton Swanson paved the way for 431 yards of total offense for Platteview (3-2, 1-0).
D1-2: Elmwood-Murdock 58 Lourdes Central Catholic 22
Drake Spohr had 18 carries for 306 yards, including 197 on just 11 carries in the first half.
View all KMAland Nebraska scores from Friday below.
CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Skutt Catholic 34 Plattsmouth 0
Gross Catholic 21 Ralston 12
Waverly 21 Norris 14
CLASS B DISTRICT 1
Roncalli Catholic 24 Bennington 14 (Thursday)
Blair 57 South Sioux City 21
Mount Michael Benedictine 50 Schuyler 0
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Lincoln Lutheran 62 Nebraska City 20
Lincoln Christian 39 Falls City 16
Ashland-Greenwood 42 Auburn 0
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Platteview 44 Douglas County West 6
Arlington 50 Omaha Concordia 0
Fort Calhoun 22 Boys Town 21
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Malcolm 67 Syracuse 6
Johnson County Central def. Conestoga (FORFEIT)
Wilber-Clatonia 49 Freeman 0
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
Archbishop Bergan 32 Louisville 0
BRLD 42 Yutan 27
Oakland-Craig 58 Tekamah-Herman 6
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
BDS 40 Southern 26
Tri County 67 Humboldt-TRS 0
Weeping Water 42 Thayer Central 36 (ND)
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Elmwood-Murdock 58 Lourdes Central Catholic 22
Palmyra 44 Brownell-Talbot 20
CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Diller-Odell 62 Pawnee City 26
Falls City Sacred Heart 53 Meridian 14
Johnson-Brock 66 Parkview Christian 20
CLASS D6 DISTRICT 2
Sterling 62 McCool Junction 58
Deshler 56 Dorchester 27
Harvard 72 Lewiston 21 (ND)
METRO
Millard West 74 Omaha Bryan 6 (Thursday)
Lincoln Southeast 24 Omaha North 7 (Thursday)
Norfolk 31 Omaha South 28 (Thursday)
Bellevue West 42 Lincoln Pius X 0
Lincoln East 55 Bellevue East 3
Westside 49 Creighton Prep 21
Omaha Burke 28 Elkhorn 0
Elkhorn South 44 Columbus 0
Papillion-LaVista 38 Gretna 23
Millard North 34 Fremont 13
Millard South 48 Omaha Northwest 19
Omaha Central 17 Lincoln High 7
Papillion-LaVista South 44 Lincoln Northeast 0