(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth clinched a playoff spot, Nebraska City staged a comeback, Auburn edged Falls City, Platteview won in OT and more from the night in KMAland Nebraska.
B-2: Plattsmouth 38 Gross Catholic 7
Hunter Adkins completed 7 of 10 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns, and he had six tackles and an interception on defense, as Plattsmouth clinched their first playoff berth in four years.
C1-1: Nebraska City 51 Lincoln Christian 41
Nebraska City rallied from down 10 points to secure a winning record. Alfredo Valquier and Landon Adams had late rushing touchdowns, and Jordan Williams hit Braden Thompson for the game-clinching touchdown in the win.
C1-1: Auburn 15 Falls City 10
Connor Clark and Ryan Dixon had first-quarter touchdown runs for Auburn, which got a third quarter safety to complete their scoring.
Lukas Aldana scored the lone touchdown for Falls City.
C1-2: Platteview 14 Fort Calhoun 13 — OT
Tanner Millikan and Jace Mahoney had big games for Platteview in a key overtime victory.
Millikan had 54 yards on offense and 12 tackles on defense while starting tackle Mahoney finished with 15 yards rushing and a touchdown. Platteview clinched the win when Fort Calhoun was unable to convert a two-point conversion.
KMALAND NEBRASKA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Plattsmouth 38 Gross Catholic 7
Skutt Catholic 34 Norris 0
Waverly 49 Ralston 7
CLASS B DISTRICT 1
Roncalli Catholic 41 Blair 6
Bennington 42 Mount Michael Benedictine 13
South Sioux City 41 Schuyler 0
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Nebraska City 51 Lincoln Christian 41
Auburn 15 Falls City 10
Ashland-Greenwood 41 Lincoln Lutheran 19
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Platteview 14 Fort Calhoun 13 — OT
Arlington 50 Douglas County West 6
Boys Town 37 Omaha Concordia 16 (THURSDAY)
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Johnson County Central 49 Syracuse 21
Freeman 35 Conestoga 0
Wilber-Clatonia 35 Malcolm 0
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
Yutan 49 Louisville 14
Archbishop Bergan 64 Tekamah-Herman 20
Oakland-Craig 40 BRLD 30
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
BDS 60 Thayer Central 12
Southern 48 Humboldt-TRS 28 (THURSDAY)
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Lourdes Central Catholic 52 Weeping Water 22 (THURSDAY)
Elmwood-Murdock 92 Palmyra 36 (THURSDAY)
East Butler 74 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 22 (THURSDAY)
CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Parkview Christian 48 Pawnee City 34
Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Johnson-Brock 14 (THURSDAY)
Diller-Odell 30 Meridian 28 (THURSDAY)
CLASS D6 DISTRICT 2
Sterling 59 Dorchester 12
Deshler 70 Lewiston 12
METRO
Omaha North 61 Bellevue East 6
Bellevue West 69 Omaha Central 0
Elkhorn South 42 Creighton Prep 14
Fremont 28 Elkhorn 21
Millard North 37 Gretna 20
Millard West 66 Lincoln North Star 0
Norfolk 49 Omaha Benson 0
Omaha Burke 28 Papillion-LaVista 7
Columbus 64 Omaha Northwest 0
Lincoln Pius X 42 Omaha South 6
Papillion-La Vista South 63 Omaha Bryan 0 (THURSDAY)
Millard South 41 Westside 26 (THURSDAY)