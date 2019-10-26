(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth clinched a playoff spot, Nebraska City staged a comeback, Auburn edged Falls City, Platteview won in OT and more from the night in KMAland Nebraska.

B-2: Plattsmouth 38 Gross Catholic 7 

Hunter Adkins completed 7 of 10 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns, and he had six tackles and an interception on defense, as Plattsmouth clinched their first playoff berth in four years.

C1-1: Nebraska City 51 Lincoln Christian 41

Nebraska City rallied from down 10 points to secure a winning record. Alfredo Valquier and Landon Adams had late rushing touchdowns, and Jordan Williams hit Braden Thompson for the game-clinching touchdown in the win.

C1-1: Auburn 15 Falls City 10 

Connor Clark and Ryan Dixon had first-quarter touchdown runs for Auburn, which got a third quarter safety to complete their scoring.

Lukas Aldana scored the lone touchdown for Falls City.

C1-2: Platteview 14 Fort Calhoun 13 — OT 

Tanner Millikan and Jace Mahoney had big games for Platteview in a key overtime victory.

Millikan had 54 yards on offense and 12 tackles on defense while starting tackle Mahoney finished with 15 yards rushing and a touchdown. Platteview clinched the win when Fort Calhoun was unable to convert a two-point conversion. 

KMALAND NEBRASKA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS B DISTRICT 2

Plattsmouth 38 Gross Catholic 7

Skutt Catholic 34 Norris 0

Waverly 49 Ralston 7

CLASS B DISTRICT 1

Roncalli Catholic 41 Blair 6

Bennington 42 Mount Michael Benedictine 13

South Sioux City 41 Schuyler 0

CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1

Nebraska City 51 Lincoln Christian 41

Auburn 15 Falls City 10

Ashland-Greenwood 41 Lincoln Lutheran 19

CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2

Platteview 14 Fort Calhoun 13 — OT

Arlington 50 Douglas County West 6

Boys Town 37 Omaha Concordia 16 (THURSDAY)

CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1

Johnson County Central 49 Syracuse 21

Freeman 35 Conestoga 0

Wilber-Clatonia 35 Malcolm 0

CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2

Yutan 49 Louisville 14

Archbishop Bergan 64 Tekamah-Herman 20

Oakland-Craig 40 BRLD 30

CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1

BDS 60 Thayer Central 12

Southern 48 Humboldt-TRS 28 (THURSDAY)

CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2

Lourdes Central Catholic 52 Weeping Water 22 (THURSDAY)

Elmwood-Murdock 92 Palmyra 36 (THURSDAY)

East Butler 74 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 22 (THURSDAY)

CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1

Parkview Christian 48 Pawnee City 34

Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Johnson-Brock 14 (THURSDAY)

Diller-Odell 30 Meridian 28 (THURSDAY)

CLASS D6 DISTRICT 2

Sterling 59 Dorchester 12

Deshler 70 Lewiston 12

METRO

Omaha North 61 Bellevue East 6

Bellevue West 69 Omaha Central 0

Elkhorn South 42 Creighton Prep 14

Fremont 28 Elkhorn 21

Millard North 37 Gretna 20

Millard West 66 Lincoln North Star 0

Norfolk 49 Omaha Benson 0

Omaha Burke 28 Papillion-LaVista 7

Columbus 64 Omaha Northwest 0

Lincoln Pius X 42 Omaha South 6

Papillion-La Vista South 63 Omaha Bryan 0 (THURSDAY)

Millard South 41 Westside 26 (THURSDAY)