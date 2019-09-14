(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth's Connor Pohlmeier set a new school record while Platteview nabbed a dominant victory in KMAland Nebraska on Friday.
Platteview 42 Nebraska City 0
Jed Christiansen and Tobius Nixon led Platteview (2-1) with 136 yards combined on 28 carries.
Plattsmouth 41 Crete 15
Connor Pohlmeier had a school-record 306 yards rushing on 32 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns for the Blue Devils (2-1).
Milford 34 Auburn 20
Isaac Yeackley had a 45-yard touchdown pass and a rushing score in the win while Tyler Roth added two rushing scores for Milford (1-2).
Auburn (0-3) was led by Brody Darnell’s 15-yard and 42-yard touchdown runs.
Shelby-Rising City 44 Johnson County Central 28
Grant Lindsley had a monster performance for Shelby-Rising City (3-0), rushing for 124 yards, receiving for 161 yards and combining for four touchdowns.
Jett Pinneo added 187 yards passing and three total touchdowns for the Huskies.
Eli Waring had 221 yards passing and three touchdowns and 52 yards rushing and another score for Johnson County Central (1-2) in the defeat. Uriel Cabrales had eight catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns.
View the complete Nebraska KMAland scoreboard below.
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-MAN
Platteview 42 Nebraska City 0
Plattsmouth 41 Crete 15
Falls City 44 Syracuse 8
Milford 34 Auburn 20
Shelby-Rising City 44 Johnson County Central 28
Raymond Central 6 Louisville 0
Gross Catholic 54 South Sioux City 25
Bennington 43 Norris 33
Skutt Catholic 35 Blair 13
Waverly 48 Roncalli Catholic 33
Mount Michael Benedictine 55 Omaha Concordia 0
Douglas County West 28 Schuyler 15
Ashland-Greenwood 40 Fairbury 0
Kearney Catholic 30 Lincoln Christian 21
Adams Central 42 Lincoln Lutheran 0
Wayne 7 Arlington 6
Boys Town 25 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 18
Bishop Neumann 42 Fort Calhoun 13
David City 41 Conestoga 20
Sutton 64 Freeman 0
Yutan 36 Malcolm 0
Archbishop Bergan 23 Wilber-Clatonia 21
BRLD 58 Crofton 22
Oakland-Craig 71 Ponca 20
Twin River 40 Tekamah-Herman 21
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-MAN
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 42 Lourdes Central Catholic 40
Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Omaha Christian Academy 6
Tri County 71 Pawnee City 8
Weeping Water 58 Humboldt-TRS 36
BDS 34 Palmer 28
Thayer Central 48 Nebraska Lutheran 6
Elmwood-Murdock 66 Mead 22
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 74 Omaha Brownell Talbot 16
Lawrence-Nelson 38 Diller-Odell 22
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-MAN
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 33 Sterling 6
Lewiston at Walthill
Dorchester 63 Hampton 19
METRO
Bellevue East 27 Omaha Northwest 0
Bellevue West 51 Papillion-LaVista 3
Creighton Prep 32 Lincoln High 0
Elkhorn South 58 Lincoln North Star 13
Millard South 44 Millard North 7
Millard West 30 Omaha North 13
Lincoln Southeast 22 Westside 17
Omaha South 62 Omaha Benson 0
Lincoln Northeast 34 Omaha Bryan 7
Omaha Burke 34 Omaha Central 17
Grand Island 42 Papillion-LaVista 21