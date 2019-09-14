Connor Pohlmeier, Plattsmouth.jpg
(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth's Connor Pohlmeier set a new school record while Platteview nabbed a dominant victory in KMAland Nebraska on Friday.

Platteview 42 Nebraska City 0 

Jed Christiansen & Tobiux Nixon, Platteview.jpg
Jed Christiansen and Tobius Nixon led Platteview (2-1) with 136 yards combined on 28 carries.

Plattsmouth 41 Crete 15 

Connor Pohlmeier had a school-record 306 yards rushing on 32 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns for the Blue Devils (2-1).

Milford 34 Auburn 20 

Isaac Yeackley & Tyler Roth, Milford.jpg
Isaac Yeackley had a 45-yard touchdown pass and a rushing score in the win while Tyler Roth added two rushing scores for Milford (1-2).

Auburn (0-3) was led by Brody Darnell’s 15-yard and 42-yard touchdown runs.

Shelby-Rising City 44 Johnson County Central 28 

Jett Pinneo, Grant Lindsley & Grady Bell, SRC.jpg
Grant Lindsley had a monster performance for Shelby-Rising City (3-0), rushing for 124 yards, receiving for 161 yards and combining for four touchdowns.

Jett Pinneo added 187 yards passing and three total touchdowns for the Huskies.

Eli Waring had 221 yards passing and three touchdowns and 52 yards rushing and another score for Johnson County Central (1-2) in the defeat. Uriel Cabrales had eight catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

View the complete Nebraska KMAland scoreboard below.

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-MAN

Falls City 44 Syracuse 8

Raymond Central 6 Louisville 0

Gross Catholic 54 South Sioux City 25

Bennington 43 Norris 33

Skutt Catholic 35 Blair 13

Waverly 48 Roncalli Catholic 33

Mount Michael Benedictine 55 Omaha Concordia 0

Douglas County West 28 Schuyler 15

Ashland-Greenwood 40 Fairbury 0

Kearney Catholic 30 Lincoln Christian 21

Adams Central 42 Lincoln Lutheran 0

Wayne 7 Arlington 6

Boys Town 25 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 18

Bishop Neumann 42 Fort Calhoun 13

David City 41 Conestoga 20

Sutton 64 Freeman 0

Yutan 36 Malcolm 0

Archbishop Bergan 23 Wilber-Clatonia 21

BRLD 58 Crofton 22

Oakland-Craig 71 Ponca 20

Twin River 40 Tekamah-Herman 21

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-MAN

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 42 Lourdes Central Catholic 40

Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Omaha Christian Academy 6

Tri County 71 Pawnee City 8

Weeping Water 58 Humboldt-TRS 36

BDS 34 Palmer 28

Thayer Central 48 Nebraska Lutheran 6

Elmwood-Murdock 66 Mead 22

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 74 Omaha Brownell Talbot 16

Lawrence-Nelson 38 Diller-Odell 22

KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-MAN

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 33 Sterling 6

Lewiston at Walthill

Dorchester 63 Hampton 19

METRO

Bellevue East 27 Omaha Northwest 0

Bellevue West 51 Papillion-LaVista 3

Creighton Prep 32 Lincoln High 0

Elkhorn South 58 Lincoln North Star 13

Millard South 44 Millard North 7

Millard West 30 Omaha North 13

Lincoln Southeast 22 Westside 17

Omaha South 62 Omaha Benson 0

Lincoln Northeast 34 Omaha Bryan 7

Omaha Burke 34 Omaha Central 17

Grand Island 42 Papillion-LaVista 21