(Johnson) -- Ty Hahn’s long, winding recruiting process came to a finish on Tuesday with his announcement that he will walk on to play football at the University of Nebraska.
The KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year chose the Huskers over a full-ride offer form Wyoming.
“For the past month or two, I had my list narrowed to Wyoming and Nebraska,” Hahn told KMA Sports. “Ultimately, in the end, I took a final visit to Nebraska and an official to Wyoming. The visit to Nebraska showed me all the things they have to offer me.”
Head Coach Scott Frost had a long talk with Hahn about his potential future with Nebraska, offering him a walk-on opportunity for his first 18 months on campus before eventually putting him on scholarship.
“On the eight-hour drive home from Wyoming, I made my decision Nebraska is where I wanted to be,” Hahn added. “(Coach Frost) reiterated that he really wanted me to be a Husker. He put forth his plan for me and how I fit what they believe in. It was pretty cool.”
Hahn, who led Johnson-Brock this season with 1,353 yards receiving, 151 yards rushing and 27 total touchdowns, says the chance to stay in state and play for the Huskers was too big for him to pass up.
“It’s really close to home, and I decided I really want to be around friends and family,” he added. “It also has a lot of opportunities to offer outside of football in chasing my degree.”
Hahn had 110 total tackles, including 71 solos, and finished with three interceptions on defense. However, his future will be on the offensive side of the ball with Nebraska.
“It doesn’t matter (what side of the ball),” Hahn said. “I’ll play anywhere, but I’ll definitely take my chance at wide receiver.”
Listen to the complete interview with Hahn linked below.