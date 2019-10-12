(KMAland) -- A big night for Jordan Williams in another Neb City win, Plattsmouth held off Ralston, Platteview pitched a shutout & more in KMAland Nebraska from Friday.
C1-1: Nebraska City 42 Falls City 15
Jordan Williams accounted for five offensive touchdowns, including two passing touchdowns each to Braden Thompson and MJ Nelson.
C1-1: Lincoln Lutheran 20 Auburn 7
Garret Hoefs had three offensive touchdowns, including two rushing scores. He also had a 48-yard pick-six for the Warriors.
Auburn’s Brody Darnell scored a four-yard touchdown run on the opening drive for the Bulldogs. Darnell threw for 131 yards and rushed for 42. Connor Clark added three receptions for 91 yards.
B-2: Plattsmouth 23 Ralston 19
Connor Pohlmeier had 23 carries for 206 yards to lead the way for Plattsmouth in their first district win of the season.
C1-2: Platteview 30 Omaha Concordia 0
Tanner Millikan had 18 tackles, 62 rushing yards and a two-point conversion for Platteview in the win.
Braden Johnson added 122 yards of total offense, two touchdowns, two interceptions and a two-point conversion.
View all the KMAland district scores in Nebraska below.
CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Plattsmouth 23 Ralston 19
Norris 50 Gross Catholic 13
Skutt Catholic 28 Waverly 21 — 2 OT
CLASS B DISTRICT 1
Mount Michael Benedictine 24 Blair 21
Roncalli Catholic 56 South Sioux City 7
Bennington 49 Schuyler 0
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Nebraska City 42 Falls City 15
Lincoln Lutheran 20 Auburn 7
Ashland-Greenwood 57 Lincoln Christian 34
CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Platteview 30 Omaha Concordia 0
Boys Town 27 Arlington 12
Fort Calhoun 47 Douglas County West 6
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Wilber-Clatonia 55 Syracuse 0
Johnson County Central 47 Freeman 20
Malcolm 40 Conestoga 6
CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
BRLD 58 Louisville 0
Oakland-Craig 52 Archbishop Bergan 0
Yutan 41 Tekamah-Herman 36
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Tri County 58 Thayer Central 40
BDS 56 Humboldt-TRS 20
Elmwood-Murdock 60 Southern 36
CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Lourdes Central Catholic 48 Palmyra 24
Weeping Water 68 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 16
CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Johnson-Brock 78 Pawnee City 20
Falls City Sacred Heart 67 Diller-Odell 8
Meridian 70 Parkview Christian 32
CLASS D6 DISTRICT 2
Sterling 60 Deshler 20
Lewiston McCool Junction
Heartland Lutheran 66 Dorchester 6
METRO
Bellevue West 63 Omaha South 0
Papillion-LaVista South 50 Bellevue East 14
Creighton Prep 61 Omaha Northwest 0
Westside 38 Elkhorn South 7
Millard South 56 Columbus 7
Millard West 20 Grand Island 7
Lincoln High 55 Omaha Benson 0
Lincoln East 68 Omaha Bryan 8
Omaha Burke 59 Fremont 35
Norfolk 21 Omaha Central 20
Omaha North 35 Lincoln Northeast 0
Gretna 31 Elkhorn 13 (Thursday)
Millard North 24 Papillion-LaVista 10 (Thursday)