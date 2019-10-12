Tanner Millikan & Braden Johnson, Platteview.jpg
(KMAland) -- A big night for Jordan Williams in another Neb City win, Plattsmouth held off Ralston, Platteview pitched a shutout & more in KMAland Nebraska from Friday.

C1-1: Nebraska City 42 Falls City 15 

Jordan Williams accounted for five offensive touchdowns, including two passing touchdowns each to Braden Thompson and MJ Nelson.

C1-1: Lincoln Lutheran 20 Auburn 7 

Garret Hoefs, Lincoln Lutheran.jpg
Garret Hoefs had three offensive touchdowns, including two rushing scores. He also had a 48-yard pick-six for the Warriors.

Auburn’s Brody Darnell scored a four-yard touchdown run on the opening drive for the Bulldogs. Darnell threw for 131 yards and rushed for 42. Connor Clark added three receptions for 91 yards.

B-2: Plattsmouth 23 Ralston 19 

Connor Pohlmeier, Plattsmouth.jpg
Connor Pohlmeier had 23 carries for 206 yards to lead the way for Plattsmouth in their first district win of the season.

C1-2: Platteview 30 Omaha Concordia 0 

Tanner Millikan had 18 tackles, 62 rushing yards and a two-point conversion for Platteview in the win.

Braden Johnson added 122 yards of total offense, two touchdowns, two interceptions and a two-point conversion.

View all the KMAland district scores in Nebraska below.

CLASS B DISTRICT 2

Plattsmouth 23 Ralston 19

Norris 50 Gross Catholic 13

Skutt Catholic 28 Waverly 21 — 2 OT

CLASS B DISTRICT 1

Mount Michael Benedictine 24 Blair 21

Roncalli Catholic 56 South Sioux City 7

Bennington 49 Schuyler 0

CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1

Nebraska City 42 Falls City 15

Lincoln Lutheran 20 Auburn 7

Ashland-Greenwood 57 Lincoln Christian 34

CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2

Platteview 30 Omaha Concordia 0

Boys Town 27 Arlington 12

Fort Calhoun 47 Douglas County West 6

CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1

Wilber-Clatonia 55 Syracuse 0

Johnson County Central 47 Freeman 20

Malcolm 40 Conestoga 6

CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2

BRLD 58 Louisville 0

Oakland-Craig 52 Archbishop Bergan 0

Yutan 41 Tekamah-Herman 36

CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1

Tri County 58 Thayer Central 40

BDS 56 Humboldt-TRS 20

Elmwood-Murdock 60 Southern 36

CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2

Lourdes Central Catholic 48 Palmyra 24

Weeping Water 68 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 16

CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1

Johnson-Brock 78 Pawnee City 20

Falls City Sacred Heart 67 Diller-Odell 8

Meridian 70 Parkview Christian 32

CLASS D6 DISTRICT 2

Sterling 60 Deshler 20

Lewiston McCool Junction

Heartland Lutheran 66 Dorchester 6

METRO

Bellevue West 63 Omaha South 0

Papillion-LaVista South 50 Bellevue East 14

Creighton Prep 61 Omaha Northwest 0

Westside 38 Elkhorn South 7

Millard South 56 Columbus 7

Millard West 20 Grand Island 7

Lincoln High 55 Omaha Benson 0

Lincoln East 68 Omaha Bryan 8

Omaha Burke 59 Fremont 35

Norfolk 21 Omaha Central 20

Omaha North 35 Lincoln Northeast 0

Gretna 31 Elkhorn 13 (Thursday)

Millard North 24 Papillion-LaVista 10 (Thursday)