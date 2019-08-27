(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln’s best team since their last trip to Cedar Rapids won 31 games and lost in a regional final. And now they’re all back.
The Class 5A No. 8 and KMAland No. 1 Lynx, following a 31-10 season in 2018, spent the summer – with their quartet of seniors leading the way – trying to fine tune things in order to reach their ultimate goal.
“The summer went really well,” Coach Katie Darrington told KMA Sports. “All of our kids were committed to not just being only as good as last year. (The seniors) have really been working hard and pushing the young kids to be a force rather than just the big names we have.”
Those big names include three four-year starters and another four-year contributor. Outsides Elaina Bohnet and Julia Wagoner, setter Sam Christiansen and libero Taylan Keefer all complement one another with their array of skills and abilities.
“All four of them are captains and our team leaders,” Darrington said. “Each one of them brings a different skillset to the team, and it works so well together. They’ve really embraced the juniors and sophomores on the team.”
Bohnet – an Iowa Western commit – slammed in 4.31 kills per set and hit .316 as a junior while Wagoner slammed in 2.66 winners and hit .269. Midland commit Christiansen passed out exactly 1,000 assists – or 9.71 per set – and Keefer was terrific with 6.37 digs per set.
However, the supporting cast was also strong a year ago and will likely be the X factor in helping the Lynx reach their biggest goals.
There are juniors Jillian Shanks (2.14 kills per set) and Kayla Schleifman (1.68 KPS) and sophomore Baylie Girres (1.20 KPS) that contributed last season. Coach Darrington says junior Zoe Lutz could help in the front row, and junior Sierrah Beaman and senior Hailey Dizona could also move into the back row in a pinch.
All of this is to say the Lynx are pretty well loaded for another fantastic season. Now, they aim to take the next step and advance to Cedar Rapids for the first time since 2014.
“We haven’t done what we’ve set out to do when the seniors and I came in as what we all call our freshman year,” Darrington said. “This summer we worked on increasing our tempo and going faster. Our middles and (Shanks) have really been picking up their game. That year of varsity experience has really helped them, and they’re really starting to connect well with Sam. That’s made us a bigger threat. We’ve really committed to taking it to the next level.”
The Lynx open the season this Saturday at the Harlan tournament before beginning Missouri River Conference play next Thursday at new conference rival Le Mars. Their home opener is slated for Thursday, September 12th against city rival Thomas Jefferson.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Darrington linked below.