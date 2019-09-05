(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic football team has its first road trip of the season when they travel to Creston/O-M Friday night.
The KMAland No. 7 Trojans opened the year with a dominant 49-13 win over Saydel last week. In the win, senior running back Tyler Moen was the biggest playmaker as he rushed for 191 yards on only six carries with four touchdowns. He also returned an interception for a touchdown and had a fumble recovery on defense. Atlantic head coach Mike McDermott liked what he saw from the team.
"I thought we got started on the right foot," McDermott said. "We returned a kickoff for a touchdown right away, which got called back, but then the first play from scrimmage we ended up scoring on that too. We were a slow starting team last year and that has been a big focus for us this year. We stayed healthy and I thought we played good football."
McDermott says the coaching staff is expecting some big things from Moen out of the backfield and on defense this season.
"I think Tyler is the one expecting the most out of himself," McDermott said. "He wants to have a chance to go play at the next level. I think he scored multiple different ways on Friday. Tyler wants to do something and boy he sure did last week for us."
Up next for the Trojans is a road matchup with Creston/O-M, who is ranked fifth in the KMAland 3A/4A power rankings. The Panthers opened the year with an impressive 42-0 win over Chariton on Friday. Quarterback Eli Loudon threw for 338 yards with four scores through the air and no picks. Receiver Cael Kralik had a monster night with eight catches for 252 yards and three touchdowns.
"They had a big win against the 2A No. 10 team last week," McDermott said. "They did it in deciding fashion. Their quarterback, Loudon, is back and had a huge game. He's a third year starter now for them and looks really good in the pocket."
"Defensively, we have to worry about tackling in the open field," he added. "They will break some and we have to be able to bring guys down. Offensively, we have to persevere a little bit because things won't go as easy for us as they did last Friday night. On special teams, we really need to use that to flip the field."
KMA reporter Todd Jacobson will have live reports from Creston Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All coverage gets underway at 6:20 p.m. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.