(Audubon) -- The KMAland No. 1 Audubon Wheelers will get another test on Friday night. And – in Class 8-Man District 8 – that’s just the way the entire season is going to look.
Coach Sean Birks’ team opened the district season with a 48-6 win over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in Week 3. That was immediately after a dominant 23-0 win over Fremont-Mills and two weeks after a tough battle with Remsen, St. Mary’s. Of course, they also welcomed East Mills in Week 0.
It’s been a four-week grind for the Wheelers (3-1, 1-0), and Coach Birks believes his team continues to get better each time out.
“I think our defense has grown up a lot,” Birks said. “We put a lot of new things in during the offseason. We turned ourselves into more of a zone-heavy team, which takes some time and reps. (In the first two games), there were some issues, and then we settled down and figured some things out.”
Joel Klocke, Luke Mosinski, Ethan Klocke and Gavin Smith are all over 21 tackles this season while Mosinski leads the crew with four solo tackles for loss. Ethan Klocke, Tanner Petersen and Eric Hermansen also have two or more solo TFLs.
Offensively, Audubon still loves to ride their senior superstar Skyler Schultes. However, this year’s group is much more diverse than years past. While Schultes has rushed for 651 yards and nine touchdowns, seven others have received carries and five receivers have caught multiple balls from Schultes and Smith.
“With our schedule and the physicality of the teams on our schedule, we’ve got to keep people healthy,” Birks said. “At the same time, Skyler is a dynamic athlete, and we’d be foolish not to ride him as much as we can. But there’s a fine line of what’s too much and needing him later in the season. Lucky for us, Gavin Smith is a capable quarterback, and then we’ve got other kids on the perimeter capable of running and catching the ball.”
The new challenge this week comes in the form of KMAland No. 6 Woodbine (2-1, 0-1). The Tigers have one of the state’s most dynamic aerial attacks with senior Wyatt Pryor leading 8-man in yardage (1,173) and touchdowns (22). Pryor has two main targets in brother Layne (27 catches, 539 yards, 12 TD) and senior Brock Leaders (25 catches, 503 yards, 9 TD). They suffered their first loss of the season in Week 3, falling 62-49 to Coon Rapids-Bayard.
“They’ve got some athletes, man,” Birks said. “The attention first and foremost goes to (the Pryors). There’s a variety of routes and a variety of styles. They are tough to defend. We’re going to have to find a way to keep our defense rolling. We know we’re capable, but this is a really tough test.”
If the defense can’t get it done, there is the knowledge out there that they scored 104 points on the Tigers defensive unit a year ago.
“I’m sure that will be a talking point for them,” Birks said. “I’m sure they have some different concepts ready to go, but it’s tough (for us to scout) because they haven’t really played any teams that line up like we do. I think Woodbine probably matches up better with us than they did Coon Rapids-Bayard, so we’ll have to be ready to go.”
KMA’s Tom Moore will be in Woodbine on Friday, providing reports during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Full Week 4 coverage begins at 6:20 on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Birks below.