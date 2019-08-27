(Tabor) -- The gold standard when it comes to KMAland 8-Man football sits atop the first KMAland Football Power Rankings.
Fremont-Mills, despite losing another strong senior class and a four-year starter at quarterback, is business as usual. The names change, but the expectations continue to remain for Coach Jeremy Christiansen and his team.
“I think as a group we’ve worked extremely hard,” Christiansen told KMA Sports. “We’re all focused on the same task. Our attendance this summer for workouts and practice (has been great). It comes down to plugging those new varsity kids with some that have been there and be wrinkle-free by Friday.”
Mason Vanatta headlined a six-person senior class last year - a group that went to the UNI Dome in three consecutive seasons. Senior Colton Hauschild - a multi-year starter at outside linebacker - looks to be the favorite to take over for Vanatta under center.
“He’s been doing a very good job for us,” Christiansen said. “We’ve made some adjustments (to the offense) compared to years previous. Every year you’ve got to make some tweaks.”
Those tweaks will most definitely involve junior running back/linebacker Seth Malcom, who currently holds Division I offers from Iowa State and Nebraska. Malcom rushed for 1,202 yards and 25 touchdowns, caught 18 balls for another 296 and five scores and led the defense with 101 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three fumble recoveries and an interception.
“I think Seth understands he’s going to have a big workload on both sides of the football,” Christiansen said. “From an offensive standpoint, he really broke out (last year). We have to mix and match where he plays. We know defenses will change things up based on where he’s at, but we have some other guys ready to step up and make the plays when it’s their turn.”
Some to watch this year, according to Christiansen, are seniors Eli Owen, James Switzer and Daniel Vanatta and sophomore Adam Perrin. This year’s roster has a 11 seniors, five juniors, seven sophomores and 12 freshmen.
The Knights will begin a new season on Friday when they take on Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in Tabor. While FM later avenged it in a state quarterfinal, they lost their opening game with the Spartans last season. However, Coach Tom Petersen’s team was also hit hard by graduation, losing eight seniors - most of which made up their offensive and defensive production.
“I think in years past each team kind of had an idea what each other would do,” Christiansen said. “This year, on both sides of the ball, there’s a lot of new faces for both teams. That makes it difficult to prepare for, but we know it’s going to be physical, and we know they’er going to be fundamentally sound.
“We’re taking the approach we have to make sure the things we do are correct, and we’re in the right spot. Every time we play, they’re one of the most physical games we’ve been in. We’re expecting the same.”
Mike Wood will have reports during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on Friday evening. Hear all of our Friday night coverage of Week 1 on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1, beginning at 6:20 PM.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Christiansen below.