(Council Bluffs) -- Hot outside shooting, frenetic defense and the long-awaited debut of Jenna Hopp pushed Glenwood to a season-opening 65-37 win over Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday night.
The KMAland 3A/4A/5A No. 1 and 4A No. 6 Rams (1-0) pulled away from an early struggle with an 18-5 second period.
“We had a slow start,” Coach Brian Rasmussen told KMA Sports. “Yesterday, was the first day we had everybody at practice, and it kind of showed in that first quarter. When we decided to rebound a bit more the momentum shifted, and that kind of became contagious.”
After a 10-8 lead following the first period, Hopp - a freshman with a Division I scholarship offer from Wichita State - ran off eight quick points to begin the second. Sophomore Abby Hughes added six of her own in the frame, including four on an and-1 3-point make.
“I thought it went pretty well,” Hopp said. “I came out nervous, but after the game started going I was fine. (The first shot going in) really picked me up and gave me motivation throughout the whole game.”
Hopp made two 3s and put in nine more in the third and then popped another trey and scored six in the fourth to complete her debut in style.
“It was about what I was expecting,” Rasmussen added. “She’s not a typical freshman, and she’s got a lot of help around her. This team has got a lot of weapons.”
In all, they made 11 3-pointers with six different girls scoring at least one. Sophomore Madison Camden was the only other player in double figures with 12 points while Hughes pitched in nine. Seven others scored at least two points.
Thomas Jefferson got a team-high 11 points from Alissa Schubert while sister Allison added eight. The Yellow Jackets defense was typically pesky, as Suzie Miller finished with five of their 16 steals.
Glenwood wasn’t perfect by any means. They allowed 12 offensive rebounds and committed 21 turnovers. However, the prevailing wisdom was put simply by Coach Rasmussen.
“1-0 is a lot better than 0-1,” he said.
View complete video interviews with Coach Rasmussen and Hopp below.