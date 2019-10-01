(Council Bluffs) -- It's been another successful start to the season for Lewis Central football.
The KMAland No. 1 ranked Titans (5-0, 1-0) have played with a lot of confidence in their first five games, according to head coach Justin Kammrad. They've outscored their opponents 226-39, with 14 points being the most they've allowed in a single game. The Titans' closest contest came in week two when they defeated Carlisle 13-3.
"I think coming into this season, a lot of what we thought we'd hang our hat on was our defense," Kammrad told KMA Sports Monday afternoon. "We returned eight (defensive) guys from our starting team last year and also several backups. We knew it would take us a little while offensively to figure out our identity."
The LC offense has put together some great performances with running backs Brady Miller and Bryson Bowman accounting for a combined 886 rushing yards and 11 scores on the ground. First year starting quarterback Bret Kobes has completed 68 percent of his passes for 732 yards, 10 touchdowns, and only one interception. Kobes has also carried the ball 18 times for 124 yards and two rushing scores.
"Bret has steadily become more and more confident in what we're trying to do," Coach Kammrad said. "We try to put him in the best possible positions to make plays and distribute the football to the other guys on the field. He's done a phenomenal job. We've been able to become more multidimensional with how we are attacking teams."
Lewis Central opened district play last week at home against Creston, coming away with a solid 48-8 win. Kobes threw for 263 yards with three total touchdowns in the win, while Jonah Pomrenke, Brady Miller and Bryson Bowman all had rushing scores. Additionally, Division I recruit Thomas Fidone hauled in four passes for 118 yards and a score.
"Last week with Creston in the district opener, there was a lot of energy around our program," Kammrad said. "We are excited about where we are at right now, but by no means are we saying it will get easier as we move forward. We know for sure that it will get harder here in District 9."
This Friday night, LC will host district foe Winterset, who is coming off a 35-28 loss to Glenwood last week where the Rams came back in the fourth quarter to take the game.
"Just watching them on film they have some great athletes and some guys that can get down the field in a hurry," Kammrad said. "They have a great quarterback who is the state's leading passer in Class 3A. They have some great receivers, are big up front, and they get after you. We have to get our kids ready for Winterset this Friday."
KMA reporter JJ Bond will provide live reports from Council Bluffs Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All of KMA's high school football coverage gets underway at 6:20 p.m. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Coach Kammrad's full interview can be found below.