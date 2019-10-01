Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.