(Liberty Center) -- The Class 8-Man District 6 championship is on the line Friday night when KMAland No. 5 Southeast Warren travels to No. 7 Lamoni.
The Warhawks (7-2 overall, 6-0 district) look for a repeat district title, but in order to do so they will have to solve an equally-dominant Demons team that enters 7-1 overall and 6-0 in the league.
For this year’s Southeast Warren squad, the success looks a little bit different than originally imagined. They lost just four seniors from last year’s team, but they were some really good seniors in quarterback Colby Page, running back Alex Hommer, top receiver Kaleb Bauer and solid contributor Dalton Weeks.
“Our kids have all stepped up really well this year,” Coach Shane Rowlands told KMA Sports. “There was an adjustment in non-district play, but once we got the correct defense for our personnel our play has really taken off.”
The Warhawks lost two games in non-district action, falling to Montezuma in Week 0 and Iowa Valley two weeks later. Since then, it’s been nothing but domination from their offense and defense.
On the offensive side, junior Tanner Dierking took over at quarterback in Week 2 and has thrown for 937 yards, rushed for 596 and accounted for 31 offensive touchdowns.
“At the start of the season, he showed some potential of what he’s capable of,” Rowlands said. “It just took a little while. He wasn’t out for football his sophomore year, so it took him a little bit to get comfortable with it. Once he kind of got it down, each week he’s gotten better.”
Dierking wasn’t the original heir apparent at quarterback. That was senior Rick Harvey, who made an unselfish move from signal-caller to offensive guard.
“It was a difficult conversation because he’s put in a lot of work, but what I loved about Ricky’s approach is he wanted to do what’s best for the team,” Rowlands said. “We had some injuries, and he understood. He was very mature about it. That’s been the key to our offense taking off.”
On the defensive side of the football, Southeast Warren has allowed just 37 total points in the six district games. Seniors Bryce Vandeluen (18 solo tackles for loss) and J.T. Rowe (9 solo tackles for loss) are the top two tacklers and have combined for 27 solo TFLs.
“The first week of the season we gave up 650 yards to Montezuma,” Rowlands said. “We were doing some things we tried to emulate from last year, and it was probably me being stubborn. Our defensive coordinator Nate Bauer talked to me about some changes, and once we got some kids in the right spots it really took off.
“We have all eight guys that really work well together. They align, they communicate and it’s pretty rare that we’re caught out of position now.”
The defense will likely see its toughest challenge of the district season on Friday when they meet Lamoni and quarterback Patrick Savage. The senior has rushed for 1,065 yards and 26 touchdowns and thrown for 669 yards and 14 more.
“Savage is just a phenomenal athlete,” Rowlands said. “Watching him on film, you think opponents have him tackled, and he finds ways to make big play after big play. We’re going to have to make sure we’re aligned properly every time, and then we’re going to have to tackle extremely well. It takes more than one guy to get him down.
“And it’s not just Savage. That whole team is extremely fast. It’s just an overall extremely fast team, so we’re going to have to make sure we’re in proper position to account for their speed.”
When it comes to facing a dynamic offense like Lamoni’s, Coach Rowlands says it’s important for his offense to work hand in hand with the defense. And some continued strong play on special teams would help, too.
“We’re going to have to continue to take care of the ball,” he said. “Turnovers and special teams have been a huge part of our team having success this year. We’ve had great field position all year, and I think we’re leading the district in turnovers forced. Turnovers and special teams will be big on Friday.”
Trevor Maeder will have reports from Lamoni on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen below to the complete interview with Coach Rowlands.