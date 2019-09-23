(Treynor) -- KMAland No. 1 Treynor football couldn’t ask for much more out of their first four games this season.
The Cardinals (4-0) have been dominant, they’ve had three different players rush for over 100 yards in a single game and they posted their first shutout of the season in a Week 4 win over Red Oak.
“We feel really good with where we’re at,” Coach Jeff Casey told KMA Sports. “To come out 4-0 and win that portion of our season, we’re really pleased with that. There were some things in a few games there where we let our foot off the gas a bit, but we made some adjustments and played the way we expect to play.”
Senior quarterback Jake Fisher has been efficient on the ground and through the air, averaging 15.6 yards per completion and 9.9 yards per carry. He’s completed 63.6 percent of his passes and rushed for 584 yards while accounting for 14 total touchdowns.
“He’s a really dangerous football player and can do a lot of different things,” Casey said. “If we ran the spread offense, he could handle that as well, but we choose not to. For the betterment of the program, we need to run the football, and he’s done a tremendous job running the option for us.”
Chase Reber (318 yards, 2 TD), Jack Tiarks (282 yards, 5 TD) and Will Halverson (154 yards, TD) have also been standouts on the ground for the physical rushing attack of the Cardinals.
On the defensive side, Luke Mieska leads the team with 20.5 tackles and is followed by Fisher (20 tackles) and Ben Boese (19.5 tackles). Blake Sadr has a team-best 4.5 tackles for loss while Brock Fox and Reber have three TFLs on the season. Both Noah McCombs and Mitchell Lutz have a team-high two fumble recoveries.
“They had their best game on Friday,” Casey said. “I believe we limited (Red Oak) to 52 yards. The defense had some pretty big goals, and they achieved those. We’re pleased with the progress, and they continue to get better every week. We just talk about the mentality to play great defense, and we’ve seen a big step forward every week.”
The Cardinals defense will face another test on Friday night when they open Class 1A District 9 play against the East Sac County power rushing game. The Raiders are just 1-3, but their losses have come to teams with a combined 9-3 record.
“They gave us a great game last year,” Casey said of Treynor’s one-point win. “They’re a really physical team. They run the ball so well, and that’s the mentality we’ve tried to (get to) the last few years. It’s a program-wide mentality, and we’re in a much better position now to handle that.”
Jake Paysen leads East Sac County this season with 259 yards while Quintin Ludwig has a team-best five rushing touchdowns. East Sac is throwing the ball a bit more this year with quarterback Tyler Schmitt leading the team with 287 yards.
“They’re the same team we saw last year,” Casey added. “They’re still running the same stuff. They’re going to play really hard and be really physical. We need to play good upfront. We go as far as our linemen take us. We just have to control the line of scrimmage and be prepared for (their physicality).”
Keith Christensen will be on the road for the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on Friday evening. Listen to all of KMA Sports’ Week 5 coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1, beginning at 6:20 on Friday evening.