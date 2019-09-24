Maryville Spoofhounds Logo

(KMAland) -- Check out the soccer, softball and tennis action in KMAland from Monday.

BOYS SOCCER: Maryville 5 Savannah 2 

Jaden Hayes scored a hat trick for the Spoofhounds.

SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

BOYS: Benton 8 Cameron 0

BOYS: St. Michael the Archangel 3 St. Pius X 0

SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

East Buchanan 15 South Holt 1

Stewartsville at West Platte

King City 4 South Harrison 2

Falls City at Maryville

Chillicothe 17 Lexington 1

Penney 8 Lafayette 0

Savannah 3 North Platte 0

St. Pius X at Plattsburg

Bellevue East 5 Bennington 4

Nebraska City 11 Conestoga 1

Waverly 5 Norris 2

Cass County Central 2 Ashland-Greenwood 1

Bishop Neumann 7 Syracuse 6

Elkhorn South 13 Papillion-LaVista South 7

Millard West 7 Lincoln Southwest 6

Millard North 13 Ralston 8

Millard South 7 Lincoln North Star 6

Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 14 Omaha Bryan 0

Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 10 Westside 1

Westside 14 Omaha Bryan 2

Omaha Central at Omaha Benson

TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

GIRLS: Maryville 5 Trenton 4