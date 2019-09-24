(KMAland) -- Check out the soccer, softball and tennis action in KMAland from Monday.
BOYS SOCCER: Maryville 5 Savannah 2
Jaden Hayes scored a hat trick for the Spoofhounds.
SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Maryille 5 Savannah 2
BOYS: Benton 8 Cameron 0
BOYS: St. Michael the Archangel 3 St. Pius X 0
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
East Buchanan 15 South Holt 1
Stewartsville at West Platte
King City 4 South Harrison 2
Falls City at Maryville
Chillicothe 17 Lexington 1
Penney 8 Lafayette 0
Savannah 3 North Platte 0
St. Pius X at Plattsburg
Bellevue East 5 Bennington 4
Nebraska City 11 Conestoga 1
Waverly 5 Norris 2
Cass County Central 2 Ashland-Greenwood 1
Bishop Neumann 7 Syracuse 6
Elkhorn South 13 Papillion-LaVista South 7
Millard West 7 Lincoln Southwest 6
Millard North 13 Ralston 8
Millard South 7 Lincoln North Star 6
Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 14 Omaha Bryan 0
Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 10 Westside 1
Westside 14 Omaha Bryan 2
Omaha Central at Omaha Benson
TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Maryville 5 Trenton 4